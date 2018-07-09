Volkswagen Beetle To Return As A Four-Door Electric Car

In November last year, we reported that the VW Group is mulling over an electric four-door car and for this, the Beetle was under consideration. While Volkswagen India pulled the plug on the Beetle in February this year, globally too, the production for the Beetle has come to an end. The iconic Beetle saw a slump in its sales for some time now, and the company felt that it was time to put the curtains on the car and move forward. But, recent reports suggest that the company is hell bent on bringing back the Beetle, obviously due to the nostalgia and the emotional connect. But this, it will come in an all new avatar and a new powertrain as well.

Also Read: New Generation Volkswagen Beetle Will Be Electric

Advertisement

According to a report, Volkswagen is considering a four-door Beetle with an electric powertrain and even the top bosses at VW have hinted on this. But, this is not currently in the pipeline and will have to wait for other newer electric models to launch first. VW head Herbert Diess and the brand's design boss, both hinted that the four-door electric Beetle is very much possible.

(2015 Volkswagen Beetle)

In an interview to a UK-based magazine, Klaus Bischoff said, "Our duty is to get the volume [ID] models under way. These cars have super-complicated technology and if you do too much, it's an overload. Then we [can] move into more exotic cars and the field of emotion."

Bischoff added, "The Beetle of today is a very attractive two-door coupe or convertible, but it is limited in the amount of cars that it can sell because it's a niche. If you look at MEB, the shortest wheelbase is the ID and if you took that and did the Beetle on it, you have plenty of room so there's no compromise in functionality any more. So it could be a very attractive car."

Also Read: Volkswagen Discontinues Jetta And Beetle In India

Moreover, the report also says that Bischoff has already made a sketch of the electric four-door Beetle and will take at least 3-4 years before it gets approved from the top management. The electric Beetle will underpin I.D. Crozz concept car and will get the rear wheel drive (RWD) system. A single electric motor will give power to the Beetle with max power of 169 bhp, which will come through the rear axle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.