The benefits up to Rs. 1.8 lakh are available only on the Vento Highline Diesel

Volkswagen India has introduced its annual festive carnival - Volksfest 2019 - introducing a number of additional offers and discounts on select variants of the Polo, Vento and the Ameo. The benefits across sales, after-sales and financial services up to ₹ 1.8 lakh and will be available across the German automaker's 132 sales touchpoints across 102 cities until October 31, 2019. In addition, prospective customers taking test drives of the VW carline will be eligible to a miniature Volkswagen Hot Wheels scale model, as part of the brand's tie-up with toymaker Mattel India. The Volksfest also brings new engagement exercises and activation zones at dealerships for the festive season.

Commenting on the commencement of Volksfest 2019, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "Volksfest 2019 is an opportune moment that enables us to celebrate the festive spirit with our customers. Every year, we increase our benchmark by offering our customers a unique comprehensive value based proposition that includes benefits on purchase, after-sales initiatives and attractive financing options. In addition, Volkswagen has partnered with Mattel India's Hot Wheels to provide miniature Volkswagen models to customers. With this, we aim to relive our childhood passion of collecting fun memorabilia, which is also showcased while purchasing a Volkswagen vehicle."

The GT Line variants do not get the extended benefits as part of the Volksfest 2019

The benefits across the Volkswagen Polo, Vento and the Ameo include cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty benefits, extended warranty and roadside assistance (RSA). The automaker is already offering a four year period on its petrol cars since January this year, while diesel cars are being offered with a five-year warranty since September this year. Under Volksfest, customers can avail the maximum benefit of ₹ 1.8 lakh only on the Vento Highline Diesel. In addition, all Ameo variants gets a loyalty bonus of ₹ 20,000.

Selective dealers are already offering discounts of around ₹ 1.5 lakh on the Vento Highline Plus DSG variant, while the Volkswagen Ameo DSG Highline Plus version has discounts up to ₹ 1.15 lakh, depending on the dealer. Meanwhile, certain dealerships are offering a discount of ₹ 80,000 on the Volkswagen Polo and an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000. The discounts though do not extend to the Passat, Tiguan and the new GT Line models.

