Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala

Volkswagen customers in Kerala can avail the free road-side assistance by dialing 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155.

Volkswagen has issued flood-repair guidelines as part of a standardised repair approach

German auto giant Volkswagen has announced extended support and services for customers affected by the floods in Kerala. The automaker has announced free roadside assistance and special initiatives for the affected vehicles. Customers can avail the free roadside assistance by dialing 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155. Under the roadside assistance scheme, the affected cars will be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. The company has also issued flood-repair guidelines across dealerships as part of a standardised repair approach and has also prepped a technical support staff and parts supply chain in the state.

Also Read: TVS Announces ₹ 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Flood Relief

Commenting on the initiative, Volkswagen India Director, Steffen Knapp said, "At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the state of Kerala experiencing torrential rains and water logging causing heavy damage to the vehicles, we have taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partners in Kerala: EVM Group and Phoenix group are working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal."

Also Read:  Mercedes-Benz Donates ₹ 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief

Under the initiative, the affected customer vehicles will be supported with benefits by dealer partners in Kerala. Volkswagen said it is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions, the automaker announced in a statement. Mercedes-Benz India too has announced that it will be providing support for affected customers in the state, while TVS has donated a sum of ₹ 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

