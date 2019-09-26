Volkswagen Announces Corporate Editions Of The Polo, Ameo, Vento And Tiguan

After Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen India has announced the introduction of a 'Corporate Edition' on 4 of its cars namely - the Polo, Ameo, Vento & Tiguan. The company specifies that the offer is only on the diesel variants of these 4 cars. The Corporate edition, applicable on select variants is introduced in an attempt to pass on the benefits received from the Government through a reduction in corporate tax. The offer is intended for corporate customers only. The company specifies that Corporate edition model is applicable for corporate individuals as well as organizations across industries, which include MSMEs, Government employees, lawyers, architects, chartered accountants and many more. The edition covers a suite of offerings comprising of attractive benefits on purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits.

The corporate edition of the cars will only be available with the diesel engine Volkswagen Cars Polo Vento Ameo Tiguan Passat

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "Volkswagen India welcomes the announcement by the Hon'ble Finance Minister on the reduction of the corporate tax rate. In lieu of this, we at Volkswagen, would like to pass on the benefit to our customers through our Corporate edition. We are confident that this initiative would regain customer sentiment as its comprehensive and worthwhile package for prospective customers in search of premium mobility."

The Corporate edition will be available across Volkswagen's network of 132 sales & 113 service touchpoints across 102 cities in India.

