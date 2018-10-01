New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

In the long term, the solutions developed through the strategic partnership will be rolled out to other Volkswagen Group brands in all regions of the world, building the foundation for all customer-centric services of the brands.

View Photos
Volkswagen's fleet of cars will become mobile hubs linked by Microsoft Azure.

Volkswagen and software giant Microsoft Corporation have entered into a strategic partnership and will collaborate to develop the 'Volkswagen Automotive Cloud'. This will be one of the largest dedicated automotive industry clouds for all future Volkswagen digital services and mobility offerings. With Microsoft, the company continues its digital transformation into a mobility provider with a fully connected vehicle fleet and the digital ecosystem "Volkswagen We".

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo GTI

Polo

Ameo

Tiguan

Vento

Passat

From 2020, more than 5 million new Volkswagen-brand vehicles per year will be fully connected and will be part of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the cloud. Together, the two companies will develop the technological basis for a comprehensive industrial automotive cloud. In the future, all in-car services for vehicles of the Volkswagen brand as well as the Group-wide cloud-based platform will be built on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and services as well as Azure IoT Edge.

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG said, "The strategic partnership with Microsoft will turbocharge our digital transformation. Volkswagen, as one of the world's largest automakers, and Microsoft, with its unique technological expertise, are outstandingly well-matched. Together, we will play a key role in shaping the future of auto-mobility."

By building the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, the company will be able to leverage consistent mobility services across its entire portfolio and to provide new services and solutions such as in-car consumer experiences, telematics, and securely connect data between the car and the cloud.

As part of the new entity, Volkswagen will establish a new automotive cloud development office in North America near Microsoft's headquarters. To help usher in a new wave of automotive transformation, Microsoft will provide hands-on support to Volkswagen as it ramps up its new automotive cloud development office, including resources to help drive hiring, human resources management and consulting services. The workforce is expected to grow to about 300 engineers in the near future.

In the long term, the solutions developed through the strategic partnership will be rolled out to other Volkswagen Group brands in all regions of the world, building the foundation for all customer-centric services of the brands. This includes the Volkswagen ID. electric family as well as conventionally-powered models. In the future, Volkswagen's fleet of cars will become mobile hubs linked by Microsoft Azure.

0 Comments

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft said, "Volkswagen is harnessing technology to digitally transform and deliver innovative new connected car services to its customers. The world's leading companies run on Azure, and we are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen Microsoft. Together we will reimagine the driving experience for people everywhere."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo GTI with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
TAGS :
VOlkswagen Azure Microsoft VW-Microsoft Volkswagen Microsoft VW

Latest News

Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 35.09 - 38.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities