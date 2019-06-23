Volkswagen Ameo Diesel To Be Discontinued By August 2019

Volkswagen India is the next in line to join the bandwagon of carmakers discontinuing diesel models, before the new Bharat Stage VI or BS6 emission norms kick in. carandbike has learned that the German carmaker plans to end the production of its Volkswagen Ameo 1.5 diesel model in India, by August 2019. However, the petrol version of the VW Ameo, powered by the 1.0 litre MPI engine, will continue to be on sale.

Interestingly enough, the 1.5-litre TDI engine is the very same motor that made the Volkswagen Ameo, the most powerful diesel subcompact sedan in the market. The diesel version of the car was launched in India in September 2016, three months after the car was first launched in the country. The 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine is tuned to churn out 108 bhp and develop a peak torque of 250 Nm. The engine came paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automatic unit as well.

Volkswagen Ameo Diesel is powered by a 1.5-Litre TDI engine making 108 bhp

At the time of the launch, the Ameo diesel comes loaded with many first-in-class features, compared to its competitors, which makes the car one of the best subcompact sedans on paper. Features like - rain sensing wipers, all-four anti-pinch power windows, ESP and Hill hold control, Volkswagen's 'Climatronic' - an automatic AC with dust & pollen filter and more. Last month, the Volkswagen even launched a special Ameo 'Cup Edition' model in India to celebrate the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Given the massive investment involved in converting a BS4 car to BS6, and the fact that the Ameo is one of the poor performers in the company's line-up, Volkswagen India might even consider discontinuing the car entirely, closer to the BS6 deadline. In fact, few carmakers in India, including Mahindra and Mahindra have already announced that some of their poor performing models will not make to shift to BS6.

