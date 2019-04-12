Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 6.99 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 6.99 Lakh

The Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition is only available in the Highline Plus variant in both petrol and diesel engine options

The Ameo Corporate edition comes with features that are already part of the Highline Plus variant

Volkswagen India has launched a special edition of the Ameo subcompact sedan and it's called the Ameo Corporate edition. The company says that it will cater to the needs of corporate and business customers. Available only in the Highline Plus variant, the Ameo Corporate edition has been launched at an introductory price starting at ₹ 6.69 lakh for the petrol with the manual transmission while the diesel costs ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Volkswagen Ameo

6.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen Ameo

The Volkswagen Ameo is available with a 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine

The Ameo Corporate edition comes equipped with features that are already part of the Highline Plus variant. Available in 5 colours - Lapiz Blue, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Toffee Brown and Carbon Steel, the Volkswagen Ameo all variants come equipped with dual front airbags, and ABS as standard. The Ameo comes with a host of features like cruise control, rain sensing wipers along with static cornering lights and the dynamic Touchscreen multimedia music system with AppConnect, Auto air-conditioning system.

The Volkswagen Ameo features App Connect and even rain-sensing wipers 

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "The made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo is carline specifically developed for the Indian market. It's a true testament of German engineering in a compact sedan filled with segment leading features. Through the Ameo Corporate edition, we aim to offer globally renowned standards of safety, quality and fun-to-drive experience to all our customers"

Compare Volkswagen Ameo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 6.99 Lakh
