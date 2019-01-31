New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors

Volkswagen wants its modular car platform to become a standard not only for the VW group.

View Photos
Ford may also use Volkswagen's MEB platform as part of the alliance.

Volkswagen is in advanced talks with competitors over opening its modular MEB platform for the mass production of electric vehicles to rivals, German paper Tagesspiegel on Wednesday cited the VW brand's strategy chief as saying.

Volkswagen wants its modular car platform to become "a standard not only for the VW group", Michael Jost told the paper.

0 Comments

Volkswagen in January said that it was in constructive talks to share the MEB platform with Ford, with which it entered into a wide-ranging partnership.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
VW Group Volkswagen electric cars Volkswagen MEB Platform VW-Ford Alliance

Latest News

Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities