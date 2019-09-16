New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Agrees To Australian Settlement Over Diesel Cheating

Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to A$127 million ($87.3 million) to settle lawsuits brought on behalf of thousands of Australian customers caught up in its global diesel emissions cheating scandal.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen Group will pay $1,400 to the owners of all affected cars

Volkswagen said on Monday it had agreed to pay up to A$127 million ($87.3 million) to settle lawsuits brought on behalf of thousands of Australian customers caught up in its global diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The German automaker said it would pay about A$1,400 each to owners of affected Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda EA189 diesel vehicles who opted into the lawsuit.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Vento

Ameo

Passat

Tiguan

"This is a significant step toward fully resolving the diesel lawsuits in Australia," a Sydney-based Volkswagen spokesman said in an emailed statement.

As part of the settlement, which was agreed on a "no-admissions basis", Volkswagen will pay the legal costs of the claimants who filed several class-action lawsuits.

"This is an important step in providing a measure of justice and redress to the thousands of Australian motorists who claim they were financially impacted by the diesel emissions issue," principal lawyer at Maurice Blackburn, Julian Schimmel said.

The settlement is subject to court approval.

The settlement follows revelations in 2015 that Volkswagen was using an illegal engine-control software to cheat pollution tests. The company has already paid billions of dollars in legal costs around the world.

The Australian consumer watchdog in 2016 also sued the German carmaker alleging it intentionally sold more than 57,000 vehicles with software which deceived buyers about levels of toxic emissions.

Volkswagen said it expected to settle that lawsuit shortly.

In the United States, Volkswagen has already agreed to pay more than $25 billion in claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

0 Comments

In May, the group said it had set aside 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in contingent liabilities of which 3.4 billion euros had been earmarked to cover potential lawsuits.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.15 - 17.02 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.45 - 11.42 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Honda Car India Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 lakh On Civic and Rs. 4 lakh On CR-V
Honda Car India Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 lakh On Civic and Rs. 4 lakh On CR-V
Royal Enfield Classic 350 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities