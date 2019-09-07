Vitara Brezza, Tucson, Yaris Top The Discounts On Offers This Festive Season

With the festive season upon us, the auto industry is expecting to see some positive impact on sales, which otherwise has been witnessing one of the biggest slowdowns in the last two decades. To cash in on the festive mood, this September, carmakers have announced some of the best discounts on various models. Topping this chart are the Hyundai Tucson, Elantra, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which are available with benefits up to ₹ 2 lakh for the former two and a discount of ₹ 1.01 lakh on the once top-selling subcompact SUV. Toyota, at the same time, is offering discounts up to ₹ 1.45 lakh on the Yaris and benefits up to ₹ 1.7 lakh on the Corolla Altis.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering 5 years warranty on all diesel cars like - Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, S-Cross, and Ciaz

As for other Maruti Suzuki models, Alto 800 and Alto K10 come with benefits up to ₹ 65,000 each, while the Swift petrol and Swift diesel get discounts up to ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 77,700, respectively. Similarly, the Dzire petrol and Dzire diesel get discounts up to ₹ 55,000 and ₹ 84,100 respectively. Maruti has also announced offers on the Celerio, Eeco 7 seater and Eeco 5 seater, with discounts going up to ₹ 65,000, ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively. The company is also offering ₹ 50,000 benefits on the Ignis, ₹ 30,000 benefits on Baleno petrol, ₹ 35,000 benefits on Baleno diesel, ₹ 55,000 on the Ciaz, and ₹ 80,000 on the S-Cross. In addition to that Maruti is also offer 5 years warranty will all diesel models like Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, S-Cross, and Ciaz.

The Hyundai Elantra also gets benefits up to ₹ 2 lakh this September

Hyundai, at the same time, is also offering discounts on other models, including the old Grand i10 and Xcent, which come with benefits up to ₹ 95,000 each. The Hyundai i20, i20 Active and Verna are offered with benefits up to ₹ 45,000, ₹ 25,000, and ₹ 60,000 respectively. Even the Hyundai Creta is available at a discount of up to ₹ 50,000, while the Santro is available with benefits up to ₹ 40,000. On the other hand, other Toyota

The 2019 MY Tata Hexa gets discounts up to ₹ 1 lakh

Similarly, Tata Motors is also offering heavy discounts on cars of both 2019 and 2018 model year (MY). In fact, 2018 MY Tiago and Tigor get benefits up to ₹ 70,000 and ₹ 1.17 lakh respectively, whereas 2019 MY Nexon diesel and Hexa get discounts up to ₹ 87,500 and ₹ 1.5 lakh respectively. However, not all dealers are likely to have 2018 MY cars in stock, so contact your nearest dealer to find out. As for discounts on current 2019 MY cars, Tata is offering discounts up to ₹ 45,000 on Tiago, up to ₹ 67,000 on Tigor petrol, up to ₹ 47,500 on Nexon petrol and up to ₹ 57,500 on Nexon diesel. The 2019 MY Hexa gets discounts up to ₹ 1 lakh.

Renault is also offering cash discounts up to ₹ 1 lakh on Captur Platine Edition

As for Ford, the company is offering up to ₹ 30,000 discount on the Aspire, and the Freestyle, along with discounts up to ₹ 15,000 on the EcoSport (includes ₹ 5,000 women discount for Freestyle and EcoSport). Renault, on the other hand, is offering up to ₹ 40,000 discount and 4 years warranty on the Kwid, ₹ 10,000 loyalty bonus for Duster with optional ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus on exchanging pre-facelift Duster with new Duster. Renault is also offering cash discounts up to ₹ 1 lakh on Captur Platine Edition, and benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh on pre-facelift Duster diesel (based on availability).

(Disclaimer: All offers include cash discounts + exchange benefits + corporate schemes. Also, the discounts are offered by authorised dealers and could vary depending on the city or state)

