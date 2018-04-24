Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Revealed

Speaking of exclusivity, Mercedes-Benz presented the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept ahead of its official reveal at the Beijing Motor Show. But, if you were wondering that Mercedes-Benz has come up with yet another luxury vehicle, you are mistaken. Because, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept is an electric vehicle with four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors and fully variable all-wheel drive. Moreover, the folks at Mercedes-Benz say that the new concept takes forward the success story of Mercedes-Maybach and that the design is influenced from the western and far eastern hemispheres.

(The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept is an electric vehicle with fully variable all-wheel drive)

"The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind never seen before," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. "Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design," says Wagener. "With sensuality and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand."

(It is primarily for chauffeur-driven use, and hence its design is strongly focused on the rear passengers)

In terms of cosmetics, the front end of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is accentuated by the chrome-plated radiator grille with vertical bars, while the new grille design is sourced from the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. The front headlamps get three lamp units as the grille dominates the front view while the large air inlets along with the horizontal air inlet with integral chrome blades gives a sporty look to the concept. The air inlets are crossed by the company's signature honeycomb pattern and a continuous trim strip extends from the split bonnet across the roof through to the rear end. At the back, the three-part lamps are similar to the design of the front headlamps. Situated above them is the visually vertically split rear window. Another striking feature is the modelled underride guard with diffuser look. It, too, is permeated by the Maybach pattern from the front end.

Moving on from the exterior, the inside of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is where you will find the most luxurious features. Exclusive materials with high-grade highlights underline the vehicle's outstanding luxury. But, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is primarily for chauffeur-driven use, and hence its design is strongly focused on the rear passengers. The driver's area and cockpit are reduced to the essentials. The air vents surround the free-flowing widescreen cockpit with its double 12.3-inch displays. It is emphasized by the colors crystal white, finest Nappa leather and a shade of brown that features a light metallic finish on the instrument panel. The wide centre console extends through to the rear is equipped with an integral, heated tray with teapot and cups. At the press of a button, the handmade service of finest china can be electrically retracted into the console under a sliding cover finished in high-gloss black.

(At the back, the three-part lamps are similar to the design of the front headlamps)

As mentioned earlier, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is an electric car and offers fully variable all-wheel drive. The output from the powertrain is 750 bhp. The flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh, producing an NEDC range of over 500kms, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph. The system allows a charging capacity of up to 350 kW. In just five minutes, enough power can be charged for 100kms.

