Vincent Cobee To Become New Head Of PSA's Citroen: Report

Vincent Cobee was previously the Datsun Global Head & former Mitsubishi production chief

Vincent Cobee, a former Mitsubishi production chief, is set to become the new head at PSA's Citroen unit, German trade magazine Automobilwoche reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

The report cited a PSA spokesman as saying that Cobee had already joined the brand's management team. Asked by Reuters, a PSA spokesman declined to comment.

Current Citroen CEO Linda Jackson would take on a new role inside the group, the report added.

A source in September told Reuters that Cobee was set to make a move to the French carmaker.

