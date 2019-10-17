New Cars and Bikes in India

Vincent Cobee To Become New Head Of PSA's Citroen: Report

The report cited a PSA spokesman as saying that Cobee had already joined the brand's management team.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Vincent Cobee was previously the Datsun Global Head & former Mitsubishi production chief

Vincent Cobee, a former Mitsubishi production chief, is set to become the new head at PSA's Citroen unit, German trade magazine Automobilwoche reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

The report cited a PSA spokesman as saying that Cobee had already joined the brand's management team. Asked by Reuters, a PSA spokesman declined to comment.

Current Citroen CEO Linda Jackson would take on a new role inside the group, the report added.

A source in September told Reuters that Cobee was set to make a move to the French carmaker.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Offer
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities