Vimal Sumbly Resigns As Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director

Managing Director of Triumph Motorcycles India, Vimal Sumbly has resigned after setting up and developing the iconic British motorcycle brand's presence in the Indian motorcycle market. Sumbly will be succeeded by Shoeb Farooq, who has been leading Triumph India's Sales and Dealer Development under Sumbly's leadership. A Triumph India spokesperson has confirmed to Carandbike that August 1, 2018, was Sumbly's last working day at Triumph Motorcycles India. Sumbly has spearheaded Triumph's operations in India since the British brand entered the Indian market in 2013. Under his leadership, Triumph Motorcycles has grown on to become the second largest premium motorcycle brand in the country, after Harley-Davidson.

(The Tiger Trails To Spiti Part 2 was Sumbly's last big official event which was flagged off in July 2018)

So far, it's not clear where Vimal Sumbly is headed next. But it's been widely speculated that Sumbly will be heading Harley-Davidson India's operations. Harley-Davidson has recently announced big plans for the future, showcasing three concept models for the year 2020, including the first adventure bike from the American motorcycle brand, as well as announcing the next generation of electric motorcycles. Harley-Davidson has also announced the launch of a small displacement motorcycle by 2022, targeted specifically at the Indian and other Asian markets. The small displacement Harley-Davidson, announced to be between 250-500 cc, will be made in Asia in collaboration with a regional partner with a comprehensive manufacturing and development capability. While Harley-Davidson has not yet announced which country the potential new strategic partner will be from, it's widely believed that Harley-Davidson's future partner will be an Indian two-wheeler manufacturer.

(Vimal Sumbly spearheaded Triumph India since the iconic British brand entered India in 2013)

During Vimal Sumbly's tenure as MD of Triumph Motorcycles India, Triumph has entered into a non-equity partnership with Bajaj Auto, also to develop small displacement motorcycles, in the 250-500 cc category. The new motorcycles from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance are expected to hit the market sometime by late 2019. Before joining Triumph India, Vimal Sumbly has held several positions in Bajaj Auto, starting as a National Sales Manager in 2006 to General Manager, Sales in 2013 when he quit Bajaj Auto to head Triumph India.

