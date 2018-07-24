Vikram Pawah To Lead BMW In Australia And New Zealand

BMW Group has appointed Vikram Pawah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand effective from August 1, 2018. Pawah has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market as well in his expanded role.

Hans-Christian Baertels, currently Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India, will take over the responsibility as acting President. The announcement was made by Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, BMW Group.

Wortmann said, "Vikram Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia. Under his leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market."

Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than twenty five years of automotive experience. In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India.

