A brand-new Vietnamese car company, VinFast is developing its own range of world-class vehicles to be produced at an all-new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in northern Vietnam. Spearheading the company's launch, a SUV and a sedan, both developed by Pininfarina, will debut at the Paris Motor Show in October this year. According to the company, the two models have been developed to international standards after the Vietnamese people voted on their favorite design from a range of options presented in October 2017.

Moreover, VinFast is also developing other vehicles and the company is planning to export to foreign markets in the coming years. VinFast is working with world-leading European design, engineering and production technology partners to create products that meet international standards and customer expectations in terms of design, quality, dynamics, premium in-car features and the ownership experience.

(Vietnamese Carmaker VinFast To Unveil SUV And Sedan At The 2018 Paris Motor Show) Advertisement

Also Read: Pininfarina Develops Two Cars For Vietnamese Carmaker VinFast

James DeLuca, CEO, VinFast Trading and Production LLC said, "We are immensely proud to be the first volume automotive manufacturer in Vietnam, and the first to participate in a major international motor show. We look forward to introducing our new brand and two new models in Paris. Our show stand will also prominently feature the best of Vietnam, demonstrating the passion and tenacity that we will bring to the global automotive stage."

VinFast is the country's first car brand that changes the automotive landscape in Vietnam. The company's target is to produce 500,000 vehicles in the country by 2025 and to launch the first car in September 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.