New Cars and Bikes in India

Vespa Unveils 50 cc Scooters In The US

The Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint are two 50 cc scooters with limited speed, introduced for the US market.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Both 50 cc scooters have a top speed of about 48 kmph

Highlights

  • The Vespa Primavera & Sprint will be sold in USA
  • Both models get the same 50 cc single-cylinder motor
  • Their top speed is limited to 30 mph or 48 kmph

Vespa has launched a new line-up of 50 cc mini-scooters in the US with speed limited to 30 mph (around 48 kmph). The limited speed mini-scooters will not require a separate motorcycle licence in the US, and can be ridden with just a driver's licence in several states. Vespa will be offering two models of the mini-scooter, the Vespa Primavera 50 cc Limited Speed, and the Vespa Sprint 50 cc Limited Speed. The Sprint has a distinctive design and looks slightly different from the Primavera, with slightly more modern styling, with a rectangular headlight instead of the round retro headlight of the Primavera.

vfq7eed4

(Both scooters get a 50 cc engine which makes 3.2 bhp)

Piaggio

Piaggio Bikes

Vespa

Vespa 150

Both the Vespa Primavera and the Vespa Sprint are powered by a speed-limited 49 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out maximum power of 3.2 bhp and equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Both the scooters have a seat height of 790 mm and small wheelbase of 1870 mm. The fuel tank has a capacity of 8 litres, and Vespa claims fuel efficiency figures of 34.3 kmpl, translating to a range of around 275 km on a tankful of fuel.

0 Comments

The names of the two mini-scooters aren't all new though. The first Vespa Primavera was introduced in 1968, and became one of the most durable and well-known models in the Vespa range. The Sprint also was introduced first in the mid-1960s, and came to be known as a light, agile and quick scooter of its time. The new 50 cc models is Vespa's latest strategy to bring more riders into the Vespa family, and with limited speed options, they offer easy to handle, and light options as a leisure scooter. So far, there is no word on if Piaggio will be looking to offer scooters with similar engine capacity in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Piaggio Vespa with Immediate Rivals

Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio
Vespa

Popular Piaggio Bikes

Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio Vespa
₹ 81,058 - 1.02 Lakh *
Piaggio Vespa 150
Piaggio Vespa 150
₹ 91,234 - 1.02 Lakh *
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Ather 340 Electric Scooter Discontinued Due To Low Demand
Ather 340 Electric Scooter Discontinued Due To Low Demand
New TVS NTorq With LED Headlamp Teased
New TVS NTorq With LED Headlamp Teased
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Premium Hatchback or MPV? Renault Triber Review
Premium Hatchback or MPV? Renault Triber Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities