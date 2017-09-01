Vespa 946 Emporio Armani Discontinued In India

India's second most expensive scooter, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani has been discontinued in the country within a year of its launch. Piaggio India introduced the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition in November last year at a whopping price tag of ₹ 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be one of the most exquisitely built two wheeler to go on sale in the country. The discontinuation comes from the fact the contract between Piaggio and Armani was terminated recently.

Piaggio Vespa 946 12.74 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Vespa 946 Emporio Armani Launched In India

While Piaggio wasn't exactly looking for volumes with the Vespa 946 EA, the model found fewer takers than expected. The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani was a flagship offering from the manufacturer and certainly is one of the best looking scooters out there. Based on the standard Vespa 946, the classic retro design coupled with modern technology made for a masterpiece on wheels. The matte black paint finish adds to the good looks of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani while detailing with LED headlamps and indicators made for a nice touch.

With respect to specifications, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani rides on a monocoque chassis, while power comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine tuned for 11 bhp of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, paired to an automatic transmission. The scooter comes loaded with a host of active safety features including ABS, Traction Control, Anti-Slip Regulator and much more.

It's not clear as yet if Piaggio managed to sell a single unit of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani in India during its brief stint. The company did say at the time of launch that it had received a host of enquiries and orders as well. However, the company did not release any official numbers in this regard. Vespa loyalists and aficionados will certainly miss this termination of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.