Verna-Based Hyundai Reina Unveiled At The 2017 Chongqing Motor Show

Hyundai Motor Company has recently unveiled an all-new sedan for the Chinese market - the Hyundai Reina, at the 2017 Chongqing Motor Show. Based on the fourth-generation Hyundai Verna, which is currently sold in India, the new Reina sedan is expected to hit the Chinese markets later this year. India will not be getting the Reina as Hyundai already sells the Verna sedan here and it is also up for a generation upgrade in India later this year, in fact it was recently spotted testing in India. Globally it will be positioned below the new-gen Hyundai Verna, which is also called as the Accent in several international markets.

Similar to the Verna, the Hyundai Reina is built of the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy so you will notice a lot of design similarities. Dimensionally, the car is pretty much identical to the Verna sedan but features new styling cues. Up front, the car comes with a relatively new face, equipped with the company's signature cascading grille with mesh pattern and chrome surrounds. The grille is flanked by large sweptback headlights with halogen lamps. The bumper design is quite aggressive and comes with angular lines that add a bit of muscle to the car's front end. There are trapezoidal foglamps housed within the black insert and a sleek central airdam for increased air inflow.

Hyundai Reina is based on the fourth-gen Hyundai Verna

The profile of the car shows many similarities to the Verna but the Reina comes with its own unique stylings like - the new simple alloy wheels, subtle character lines, smaller front overhangs and so on. The rear is completely new and shows no similarities, what so ever, to the Verna. The boot lid is large and beefy and the wraparound taillamps are simple and neat. The rear bumper, similar to the one up front, comes with muscular lines that complete the overall design. As this is still a pre-production prototype of the car, the interiors haven't been revealed yet.

Hyundai Reina rear section is completely new

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Reina will feature a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is likely to churn out 95 bhp. The engine will come paired to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or 4-speed automatic.

Image Source: AutoHome