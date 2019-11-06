Venu Srinivasan Awarded With Deming Distinguished Service Award

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan has been awarded with the prestigious Deming 'Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination And Promotion Overseas' at a ceremony held in Tokyo. Srinivasan is the first industrialist from India to receive the prestigious award in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM). The Deming prize is the highest award for TQM in the world and is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of TQM. The prize is sponsored by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE). Candidates of this award require recommendation from the members of the Deming Prize Committee, and whose primary activities must be limited to outside Japan.

Accepting the award, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton, said, "I am truly honoured by the recognition conferred upon me by the prestigious Deming committee and JUSE. This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues and associates who have worked hard to implement Total Quality Management at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989. It gives us reassurance that we are working in the right direction and reinforces our commitment towards TQM. Our relentless efforts for the past three decades of pursuing supreme quality and excellence to customer satisfaction has borne rich dividends for us. Today, our products and processes are synonymous with quality in over 60 countries across the globe."

Srinivasan has played an active role in accelerating TQM promotion, as the past president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman of the National Committee for Quality. Over 1 lakh managers have been trained on TQM methods. India is the second largest country to bag the prestigious awards with 36 Indian companies winning the Deming prize till date. Progress of CII cluster for TQM promotion has inspired Auto Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) as well in a bid to improve customer satisfaction, quality focus, 5S, daily work management and Total Employee Involvement.

Sundaram Clayton was awarded Deming Prize in 1998 and Japan Quality Medal in 2002. SCL was the first company in India and 4th company outside Japan to receive the coveted Deming Prize. In 2002, TVS Motor Company Ltd was conferred the Deming award for "having achieved distinctive performance improvement through the application of Total Quality Management."

In 1996, Venu Srinivasan established Srinivasan's Services Trust (SST)- the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton to empower people in villages for sustainable self-development. TQM principles were adopted for community development focusing on economic development, health, education, infrastructure and environment covering 5000 villages in five states across India.

