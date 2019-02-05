Venkatram Mamillapalle Replaces Sumit Sawhney As Renault India's Managing Director

French carmaker Renault has announced changes in the leadership position in India. The company has appointed Venkatram Mamillapalle as the new Managing Director and Head Of Operations of Renault India its current Managing Director- Sumit Sawhney has been moved to a new position in the Renault group. The change in the roles will be effective from March 1, 2019 when Mamillapalle will take over the position from Sawhney. Sawhney was appointed as the CEO and MD of Renault India in January 2014 and have been serving the company for over five years.

Commenting on this change, Fabrice Cambolive, Senior Vice-President, Chairman, Africa-Middle-East-India Region, said, "Over the last six years, Sumit has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for establishing and growing the Renault brand in India. Under his leadership, Renault has become the number one European brand in this highly competitive and dynamic automotive market with two strong pillar models Duster and Kwid. Sumit has ensured that the India team, together with all our partners, work towards a single focus of achieving the important ambitions laid out for the Indian market and has also worked towards ensuring the future line up for the country. Sumit will continue to be a member of the Africa-Middle East India Region executive committee and his new position will be announced soon. India is an important market for Groupe Renault's future growth plans. I am confident that Venkatram will build on the momentum and will further drive the growth and performance of our operations in India.

"Mamillapalle has been serving the group as the Head of Renault-Nissan-Avtovaz purchasing organization in Russia and has worked with various carmakers in the past. He will report to Cambolive for all the development and operations that's been happening within the company in India.

