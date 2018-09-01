VE Commercial Vehicles Sells 6069 Units In August 2018, Registers Growth Of 32.7 Per Cent

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Ltd. recorded sales of 6069 units in August 2018 as compared to 4571 units in August 2017, recording a growth of 32.7 per cent. This includes 5948 units of Eicher brand and 121 units of Volvo brand. The Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 5948 units in August 2018 as compared to 4521 units in August 2017, representing a growth of 31.6 per cent. Moreover, in the domestic CV market, the Eicher branded trucks and buses have recorded sales of 4843 units in August 2018 as compared to 3818 units in August 2017, registering a growth of 26.8 per cent.

On the exports front, the Eicher branded trucks and buses have recorded sales of 1105 units in August 2018 as compared to 703 units in August 2017, an increase of 57.2 per cent. The Volvo Trucks on the other hand, recorded sales of 121 units in August 2018 as compared to 50 units in August 2017, registering a massive growth of 142 per cent.

In operation since July 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, VE Powertrain, Eicher's components businesses as well as the sales and distribution business of Volvo trucks within India. VECV vision is to be recognized as the industry leader driving modernization in commercial transportation in India and the developing world.

