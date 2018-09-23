New Cars and Bikes in India

Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon

The Vazirani Shul is credited as India's first Electric Hypercar, developed by Vazirani Automotive and will make its India debut on September 26.

View Photos
The Vazirani Shul made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed earlier this year

Vazirani Automotive made headlines earlier this year when it first revealed the 'Vazirani Shul' - India's first electric hypercar - at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed. Now, the automaker is all set to unveil the very special model in India later this month on September 26, 2018, making the Shul's domestic debut at an event in Mumbai. The Vazirani Shul is the creation of designer and co-founder Chunky Vazirani and has been built with inputs from Force India F1 Team (previously Sahara Force India F1 Team) and tyre maker Michelin. Chunky Vazirani has worked with Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce in the past.

Also Read: Vazirani Shul Unveiled At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Vazirani Shul has been designed with the help of a wind tunnel making for a higher drag coefficient and is underpinned by the lightweight yet rigid carbon-fibre tub chassis, quite similar to the BMW i8. The powertrain on the hypercar though makes all the difference with the Shul using a jet turbine engine that draws power from four electric motors, enabling a torque-heavy performance and come with single-ratio transmissions. Each of the four motors is placed beside the wheel to provide fully independent torque vectoring, which promises rapid acceleration without compromising on the range.

Advertisement
t3jr2pmg

(Vazirani Shul's complete technical details on the Vazirani Shul are yet to be revealed)

Vazirani says the jet turbine engine is compatible with regular fuel as the company wanted the car to be able to rely on the existing infrastructure. The company has not revealed specifications yet on the Shul, but we do expect to hear about the details at the unveil event soon. That said, the brakes come from Brembo and the car has been supposedly designed for more sportscar-like responses, than outright performance numbers.

0 Comments

The Vazirani Shul is likely to be manufactured in California, US, which is where the company's design studio is also located. The production version is sometime away from the market launch, and you can expect prices to be announced sometime next year. That said, this won't be affordable by even miles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Vazirani Automotive Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar Electric Cars electric mobility

Latest News

Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV: All You Need To Know
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV: All You Need To Know
2019 Ducati Scrambler: All You Need To Know
2019 Ducati Scrambler: All You Need To Know
Odd-Even Scheme Will Not Be Applicable To Two-Wheelers: Supreme Court
Odd-Even Scheme Will Not Be Applicable To Two-Wheelers: Supreme Court
Top 5 Crossover Cars In India
Top 5 Crossover Cars In India
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Waiting Periods Upto 6 Weeks
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Waiting Periods Upto 6 Weeks
Harley-Davidson Enters Used Bike Segment In India
Harley-Davidson Enters Used Bike Segment In India
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200

Latest Cars

8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

15 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

117 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

25 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities