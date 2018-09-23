Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon

Vazirani Automotive made headlines earlier this year when it first revealed the 'Vazirani Shul' - India's first electric hypercar - at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed. Now, the automaker is all set to unveil the very special model in India later this month on September 26, 2018, making the Shul's domestic debut at an event in Mumbai. The Vazirani Shul is the creation of designer and co-founder Chunky Vazirani and has been built with inputs from Force India F1 Team (previously Sahara Force India F1 Team) and tyre maker Michelin. Chunky Vazirani has worked with Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce in the past.

Also Read: Vazirani Shul Unveiled At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Vazirani Shul has been designed with the help of a wind tunnel making for a higher drag coefficient and is underpinned by the lightweight yet rigid carbon-fibre tub chassis, quite similar to the BMW i8. The powertrain on the hypercar though makes all the difference with the Shul using a jet turbine engine that draws power from four electric motors, enabling a torque-heavy performance and come with single-ratio transmissions. Each of the four motors is placed beside the wheel to provide fully independent torque vectoring, which promises rapid acceleration without compromising on the range.

Advertisement

(Vazirani Shul's complete technical details on the Vazirani Shul are yet to be revealed)

Vazirani says the jet turbine engine is compatible with regular fuel as the company wanted the car to be able to rely on the existing infrastructure. The company has not revealed specifications yet on the Shul, but we do expect to hear about the details at the unveil event soon. That said, the brakes come from Brembo and the car has been supposedly designed for more sportscar-like responses, than outright performance numbers.

The Vazirani Shul is likely to be manufactured in California, US, which is where the company's design studio is also located. The production version is sometime away from the market launch, and you can expect prices to be announced sometime next year. That said, this won't be affordable by even miles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.