Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai

Biker Products will include a range of fashion motorcycle helmets, lifestyle riding gear, a collection of apparel like t shirts hoodies and shoes.

A lot of motorcycle parts and materials have inspired the design of the Lifestyle Garage.

Motorcycle design company, Vardenchi, is all set to open its first 'Lifestyle Garage' in Goregaon, Mumbai. The flagship space will offer a wide range of bespoke motorcycle upgrade solutions and crafted biker products. Biker Products will include a range of fashion motorcycle helmets, lifestyle riding gear, a collection of apparel like t shirts hoodies and shoes. Motorcycle Upgrade products will include accessories for Safety, Utility and Style such as lights, seats, guards, luggage and more.

A lot of motorcycle parts and materials have inspired the design of the Lifestyle Garage. Akshai Varde, MD/Founder, Vardenchi said, "The Vardenchi Lifestyle Garage is a culmination of our long standing vision of offering 'everything motorcycle.' The market and the timing are very well positioned for a concept like this and we are extremely excited to kick off the first of an entire network of franchise stores"

Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
