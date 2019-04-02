New Cars and Bikes in India

Vardenchi Inaugurates First Lifestyle Garage Flagship Store In Mumbai

Vardenchi's new 1000 sq.ft. Lifestyle Garage flagship store in Mumbai will not retail custom kits for the brand but also personalised helmets, lifestyle riding gear, biker apparel, shoes and more.

View Photos
Founder Akshai Varde with actors Suniel Shetty, Sameera Reddy and Karan Tacker at the flagship store

Custom bike builder Vardenchi has inaugurated its first Lifestyle Garage Store in Mumbai. Spread over 1000 sq.ft., the new store diversifies the custom biker maker's into more of a lifestyle brand with aftermarket parts, apparel and safety gear. Largely known for its Royal Enfield builds, Vardenchi will also now produce aftermarket components for other motorcycle brands as well including the Bajaj Avenger range, Bajaj Dominar, along with products from KTM, TVS and more. The new lifestyle garage also includes a display area for the custom motorcycles and a service centre that will cater to the upkeep of the bikes and also complete the installation process for the custom kits.

87j6jo8

Vardenchi will continue to produce custom kits for RE bikes and is expanding to other motorcycles as well

Speaking about the new flagship store, Vardenchi Motorcycles - Founder and Managing Director, Akshai Varde said, "The Vardenchi Lifestyle Garage is a culmination of our long-standing vision of offering 'everything motorcycle.' The market and the timing are very well positioned for a concept like this and we are extremely excited to kick off the first of an entire network of franchise stores."

preqjnrs

The store will also retail biker apparel, riding gear and footwear

The Vardenchi Lifestyle Garage Store includes a range of personalised motorcycle helmets, lifestyle riding gear, a collection of apparel like t-shirts hoodies and shoes. The store also retails motorcycle accessories including lights, seats, guards, luggage and more, along with a host of safety and utility offerings.

8srmlt7c

Custom helmets will also be sold via the Vardenchi Lifestyle Garage stores

Vardenchi is scouting locations in other cities and will be opening outlets across a number of Tier I and II cities in this financial year. The company's focus will be on smaller cities that have a larger customer base to tap into. The brand's expansion for custom kits for other motorcycles will help Vardenchi explore newer customers.

8dfnqrp4

Vardenchi Founder Akshai Varde with wife and actor Sameera Reddy

0 Comments

Vardenchi has moved its production facility from Turbhe, near Mumbai, to a new and larger plant in Belgaum for the production of its custom kits. Established in 2005, the Vardenchi Motorcycle Garage has 14-years of experience in building custom motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Vardenchi Lifestyle Store Vardenchi Vardenchi riding gear Vardenchi Store Mumbai Custom motorcycle Modified Bikes

Latest News

Over 100 Ducati Monster 821 Sold In India In Under 1 Year
Over 100 Ducati Monster 821 Sold In India In Under 1 Year
Vardenchi Inaugurates First Lifestyle Garage Flagship Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi Inaugurates First Lifestyle Garage Flagship Store In Mumbai
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent For FY2018-19
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent For FY2018-19
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Goes Under Cold Weather Testing
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Goes Under Cold Weather Testing
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
MG Motors To Offer Free Data For First Few Years On The Hector SUV
MG Motors To Offer Free Data For First Few Years On The Hector SUV
MG Hector's Connectivity Features Unveiled
MG Hector's Connectivity Features Unveiled
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Details Out
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Details Out
Honda Two-Wheelers Domestic Sales Down By 6.45 Per Cent
Honda Two-Wheelers Domestic Sales Down By 6.45 Per Cent
Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales
Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales
China Will Continue To Suspend Extra Tariffs On U.S. Vehicles, Auto Parts
China Will Continue To Suspend Extra Tariffs On U.S. Vehicles, Auto Parts
Jaguar Land Rover India To Introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles From 2019
Jaguar Land Rover India To Introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles From 2019
U.S. To Probe Thousands Of Fires Connected To Hyundai, Kia vehicles
U.S. To Probe Thousands Of Fires Connected To Hyundai, Kia vehicles
Royal Enfield Announces Rs. 700 Crore Investment; To Produce 9.5 Lakh Motorcycles In FY 2019-20
Royal Enfield Announces Rs. 700 Crore Investment; To Produce 9.5 Lakh Motorcycles In FY 2019-20
Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services
Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services

Latest Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

₹ 44.38 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

₹ 2.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

₹ 23.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa i-Praise

Okinawa i-Praise

₹ 1.23 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
View More
x
Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales
Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Details Out
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Details Out
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities