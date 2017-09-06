Valentino Rossi To Miss Upcoming San Marino GP

Valentino Rossi, the 9-time MotoGP world champion had suffered a crash while motocross riding last Thursday. The Doctor ended up breaking his fibula and Tibia in the right leg while he was riding down a slope on his enduro bike. Rossi underwent surgery on his right leg successfully and was discharged on Saturday. The surgery included a nail insertion into the displaced fracture of his Tibia. But thanks to the risk of bone infection and his open surgical wound, he will not be participating in the upcoming San Marino GP, which will be held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, barely 20 kilometres away from his home town of Tavullia.

Also Read: Valentino Rossi Sustains Fractures To His Right Leg In Training

With Rossi missing the action at Misano, Movistar Yamaha will field only Maverick Vinales at the upcoming MotoGP race. The rulebook says that a MotoGP team must try to replace an injured rider only if they have 10 days' notice. It is highly likely that the Doctor might miss out on the next MotoGP round on the calendar, which is at Aragon, Spain in a couple of weeks' time.

In that case, the replacement rider will most likely be Katsuyuki Nakasuga, who is a test rider for the Movistar Yamaha team. He has participated in seven MotoGP races since 2011 and races in the All-Japan Superbike race series. The 36 year old Japanese veteran will not be able to replace Rossi at Misano as he will be racing for his All-Japan Superbike Race team.

Rossi is currently 26 points behind compatriot Andrea Dovizioso after 12 races in the 2017 MotoGP calendar. With his current injury, it is highly doubtful that the 38-year old MotoGP legend will be able to get his hands on a tenth championship.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.