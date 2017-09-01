Valentino Rossi Sustains Fractures To His Right Leg In Training

It is a known fact that Valentino Rossi loves to train in motocross whenever he is off MotoGP. But more often than not he has ended injuring himself doing so. Not long ago he had a crash while training in motocross where he suffered some minor injuries. This time around, he has had yet another crash at a ranch near his hometown of Tavullia in Italy. Initial reports suggest that the crash has resulted in multiple fractures where he has broken his tibia and the fibula of his right leg. He was riding his enduro motorcycle downhill when the accident happened. The boot on his leg had to be cut off in order to take an X-Ray. A medical bulletin issued by the Movistar Yamaha racing team confirmed the fractures and the fact that he was taken to the 'Urbino' hospital where he will have to undergo surgery.

Photo Credit: AFP (Valentino Rossi Motocross)



He had earlier broken his right leg in 2010, when he had a crash when riding an enduro motorcycle with the riders of VR46 Academy. This is the second time Rossi has crashed in this season while riding enduro bikes. The nine-time MotoGP world champion is 26 points off the current leader Andrea Dovizioso after 12 rounds in this season. In the light of the current situation, it is highly unlikely that Rossi will be able to get his hands on his tenth MotoGP world championship this season. He stands fourth in the current season. Having said that, we hope that the doctor gets better soon and is fighting fit in no time.

