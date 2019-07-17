Vakrangee To Set Up EV Charging Infrastructure Across India

Vakrangee, a technology driven company, focusing on creating India's largest network of last-mile retail points-of-sale, has announced that it has decided to set-up the electric vehicle charging infrastructure facility through the Nextgen Vakrangee kendra outlets. The company has 3,504 outlets spread across 19 states, 366 districts and more than 68 per cent of these outlets are in the Tier 5 and tier 6 cities.

The company has targeted to reach at least 75,000 outlets by FY2021-22 and 3,00,000 outlets by FY2024-25, giving it an India-wide presence. Vakrangee plans to leverage this deep presence by providing EV charging facility through its network of retail outlets.

Dinesh Nandwana, Executive Chairman, Vakrangee said, "We believe that the electric vehicle space is a huge growth opportunity for the coming years and we want to be future ready by developing a Pan India footprint of EV charging infrastructure. We would be an enabler by providing the distribution platform for the EV charging facility through our partnership with the EV service providers."

The government expects 25 per cent of the total vehicles on roads will be electric vehicles by 2030, necessitating erecting robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. As per the guidelines, there should be at least one station at every 25 km on each side of the highway/roads. With a network that wide, Vakrangee will be able to help in facilitating charging infrastructure throughout the country.

