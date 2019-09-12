Uttarakhand To Reduce Traffic Violation Fines

Gujarat and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act

The Uttarkhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to reduce some of the penalties revised by the Centre for traffic rule violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. Gujarat and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act. Though the penalties for several offences under the revised act are being reduced by half, it has been decided not to relax fines for driving without wearing helmets, speeding or tripling on two wheelers, state government spokesman Madan Kaushik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting late on Wednesday evening.

The reduced penalties will come into effect after the state government issues a notification in this regard, Kaushik, who is also the state's Urban Development Minister, said.

Citing instances of the reduced penalties, Kaushik said the fine for driving by an unauthorised person or a minor earlier was Rs 1000 which was revised to ₹ 5000 by the Centre recently which is being reduced to ₹ 2,500. The fine for driving while talking on a mobile handset is also being halved from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 2500 in the state, he said.

The penalty for using a wrong number plate in Uttarakhand will also be ₹ 5000 instead ₹ 10,000. Those driving without licence in Uttarakhand will have to shell out ₹ 2,500 as fine in place of ₹ 5000. The fine for not giving pass to an ambulance or fire brigade has also been amended from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 5000, Kaushik said.

