New Cars and Bikes in India

US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers

The United States is renewing sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from a nuclear deal forged in 2015.

View Photos

It was since September 2018 that Indian Refiners cut their monthly crude loading from Iran by nearly half when compared to the first half of this year. This was done to help India win waivers on the oil export sanctions which the US plans to reimpose on Iran from November. The United States is renewing sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from a nuclear deal forged in 2015 between Tehran and world powers. The policy decision has come at a time when India is facing a drastic increase in the fuel prices and the step favours at least not to increase that burden.

India which is Iran's No.2 oil client behind top buyer China, dropped its imports to less than 12 million barrels each, after purchases over April-August had been boosted in anticipation of the reductions. India's oil ministry in June told refiners to prepare for a 'drastic reduction or zero' imports from Iran from November 2018. 

Also Read: No GST On Petrol, Diesel In Near Future As Centre, States Not In Favour

The Indian government is already facing issues over a falling rupee and fuel prices too which have reached a record high in just under a year. India clearly would not want to hold back on imports from Iran as the latter offers a discount on oil sales to the country. But if Washington adopts a tough line, India would have no other choice than to end imports from Iran. However, there is a silver lining. 

The U.S. government has agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Tehran. Bloomberg reported that close U.S. allies South Korea and Japan had received waivers along with India, which relies heavily on supplies from Iran. A list of all countries getting waivers is expected to be released officially on Monday.

Speaking to carandbike, R C Bhargava, Chairman- Maruti Suzuki said, "It's a big win situation for India and for the efforts made by the government and I think our relationship with the US government has made this happen. It's something that will help keeping the price of crude oil under control. The global prices would have gone up higher if Iran was totally embargoed for oil, it would certainly have led to an increase in the fuel prices. For the country's economy it is a major positive thing to happen."

Speaking to carandbike Dr. Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector & Member of the Group Executive Board ,Mahindra & Mahindra said, "I do not want to belittle anyone or otherwise. More efficient trucks that we produce add to the energy security of the country. To that extent we have to pay much lesser dollars for importing oil. This definitely is a step in the right direction. We are going to use lesser fuel for the same load that we're going to carry. So it couldn't have come at a better time. We are at a time when fuel price has gone up by 27% in the last one year, while the freight correction is only 7%. This is basically a loss of margins of businessman and the customers that we have."

0 Comments

The carandbike team also reached out to other carmakers such as Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz India who denied to comment on the development while Ford India, Honda Cars India, Audi India and BMW India are yet to respond.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
US Iran US & Iran Crude oil Crude oil imports Crude oil prices Fuel Prices In India Fuel prices Mahindra & Mahindra

Latest News

SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept Stars In Will Smith's Animated Spy Movie
Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept Stars In Will Smith's Animated Spy Movie
Maruti Suzuki Opens Its 250th Commercial Vehicle Outlet In India
Maruti Suzuki Opens Its 250th Commercial Vehicle Outlet In India
This Bus Combats Pollution As It Moves
This Bus Combats Pollution As It Moves
2020 Toyota Supra To Debut At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2020 Toyota Supra To Debut At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
Volvo Cars India Records 40 Per Cent Growth in Jan-Oct 2018
Volvo Cars India Records 40 Per Cent Growth in Jan-Oct 2018

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7 Lakh Units For 2nd Consecutive Month
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7 Lakh Units For 2nd Consecutive Month
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities