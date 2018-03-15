US-Based Cycling Brand Trek Bikes Enters India, Launches Premium And Super Premium Bicycles Range

US-based bicycle manufacturers, Trek Bikes today forayed into the Indian market with 34 bicycle models, ranging across its road, mountain and hybrid categories in the premium and super premium segment. These will be available across its dealership network in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Indore. The company is also offering a wide range of cycling parts, accessories, merchandise and riding gear under the Bontrager brand. The bicycles range from anywhere between ₹ 20,000 for the road bikes to ₹ 1.70 lakh for the hybrid models.

Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India, said, "We are very excited to bring the most technologically advanced bicycle in the world through our subsidiary operations in India. The super premium bicycle segment has witnessed a CAGR of 20 per cent over the past 5 years. Our focus is to provide a great buying and ownership experience while promoting the sport of leisure and competitive cycling in India."

Jens Voigt, Former German professional road bicycle racer and Trek Brand Ambassador, said "I'm very excited to be here in India. It is encouraging to see a lot of fitness enthusiasts take up cycling and the level of professional cyclists in India. Over the next few years, I am looking forward to riding with cycling enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR."

Founded in 1976 in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA, the company has been making bicycles for over four decades now and says that each one of its models is subjected to extensive testing in the world's toughest test labs and supported by the best lifetime warranty in the business. Trek Bicycles retails in over 100 countries.

