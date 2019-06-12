UrDa Mobility Shared Mobility Firm Announces Foray Into India With eBikeGo

Taiwan-based shared mobility firm - UrDa Mobility has announced its foray into India with local partner EBikeGo. The mobility firm is backed by Taiwanese electric scooter maker Ahamani Group and will be bringing in electric scooters to the country for ride sharing across multiple cities. UrDa plans to commence operations by the end of the year in North India cities including Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana and Jaipur, and plans to establish co-branded city commute services. UrDa has been operating in Taiwan since 2017 with more than 37 ride sharing options, and India will be the first country as part of its expansion plan across Asia.

Commenting on the foray in the Indian market, Tzu Chi Kung, Founder of UrDa Mobility said, "UrDa Mobility will be making an entry in India with a highly advanced E-Scooter and cutting edge patented IoMT technology. UrDa is a shared, connected and electric platform, which helps cities to reduce pollution, congestion and bring prosperity. Today, the affordability of EV is a major challenge and even if this is sorted, the challenge of congestion will still be there. UrDa is the solution to mitigate all the challenges. It is a must-solution for every smart city, India is focusing on developing numerous smart cities and we have a right solution for the new age of transportation.

Commenting on the expansion, Ankit Kumar, Director & Chief of Strategy, UrDa Mobility said, "India will be our first expansion outside of Taiwan, at UrDa we aim to bring change to the way we commute. We are eyeing the whole of South East Asia in the next 5 years with India playing a very vital role. We aim to put over 100,000 e-scooters on Indian roads in the next few years. This is only possible with a hands-on control over the vehicle quality and after sales. With the immense focus on EV industry by the Modi Government, Ahamani Group is looking forward to localise e-scooters and battery packs in India. We are already in talks with major automobile & ancillary companies to partner on manufacturing of e-scooters and battery packs."

UrDa Mobility will be running Ahamani electric scooters in India for the ride sharing services. These scooters are equipped with the company's IoMT (Internet of Moving Things) technology with connectivity features, and promises to deliver a range of 80 to 120 km in a single charge. The top speed is rated at 85 kmph, while the battery can be fully charged ot 100 per cent in just 20 minutes, according to the company. The Ahamani scooters ply in over 20 countries including Japan, Hong Kong and several marktets in Europe.

The shared mobility firm plans to put 100,000 electric scooters in different cities in India in the next few years, which aims to improve the last mile connectivity. With the push towards e-mobility in recent weeks, the move towards rental electric scooters will help gain momentum towards pushing the use of electric scooters.

UrDa's Indian partner EBikeGo has already been working with corporate firms like Zomato Delhivery and others for B2B ride sharing business and is already operational in cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana and Jaipur. UrDa's collaboration with EBikeGo will help expand its network in India at a faster pace.

