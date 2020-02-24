New Cars and Bikes in India

Updated Volvo S90 And V90 Unveiled; Gets Mild Hybrid Tech Across Entire Line-Up

The 2021 Volvo S90 and V90 range now comes with a minor facelift, and a mild-hybrid system as an option for the entire line-up. The cars also get an updated Bowers and Wilkins music system and an Advanced Air Cleaner system.

Updated Volvo S90 and V90 range gets a 48-Volt mild-hybrid powertrain as an option with every variant

Highlights

  • Both Volvo S90 and V90 now get mild-hybrid system with all variants
  • The S90 and V90 come with updated exterior with more features
  • The mild-hybrid system offers 15% fuel savings & emission reduction

Volvo has unveiled the 2021 Volvo S90 and V90 models which will come with a minor facelift and new mild-hybrid powertrain across the entire line-up. Set to be launched in the global markets later this year, the cars will now come with the company's 48-Volt mild-hybrid powertrain as an option with every variant. As for the updates, both models come with the refreshed exterior design, along with a new sound system by Bowers and Wilkins and an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor. Both features will now be available on all 90 and 60 Series models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).

Volvo S90

61.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volvo S90

o5l1ppro

Updated Volvo S90 And V90 now come with the company's 48-Volt mild-hybrid powertrain as an option with every variant

Visually, the cars come with a new front section which includes new fog lights and a slightly different spoiler, along with a new look for the lower area of the bumper. Also, Volvo has introduced a range of new exterior colour options along with a few new alloy wheel designs for both the cars. The new V90 and V90 Cross Country, in particular, also get new full-LED taillights with sequential turn indicators. The rest of the bits largely remain similar to the previous model.

v7i1po5k

The new V90 and V90 Cross Country, in particular, also get new full-LED taillights with sequential turn indicators

Inside, the basic design of the cabin largely remains unchanged, however, the tailored wool-blend seats first introduced on the XC90 last year are now also available for the new S90 and V90. There is also a leather-free interior option for the top trim levels. The cars now also get double USB-C charging points in the rear, replacing the 12-volt outlets, and wireless charging functionality for smartphones as an option.

As for the new Bowers and Wilkins audio system now comes with new features like an upgraded amplifier, automatic vehicle noise cancellation and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club. While the Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen, and it can clean the cabin air of almost all tiny particles within a few minutes.

bp3a52n4

Volvo says that the mild-hybrid system offers 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving

0 Comments

The Volvo V90 Cross Country is the first electrified model in the history of the Cross Country range, and the technology is now available on all other 90 and 60 Series cars as well as on the XC40. Volvo says that the mild-hybrid system offers 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving.

