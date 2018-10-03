Updated Tata Tigor Teased; Launch Soon

Along with the new taillamps, the updated Tata Tigor is also likely to get a larger touchsceen display

The Tata Tigor is all set to receive an update for this festive season, and the carmaker has now released a new teaser video, announcing the news. The new short 8-second video posted on Tata Motors' social media handles shows us the new crystal inspired LED taillamps of the updated Tigor subcompact sedan. Dubbed as the all-new Tigor, Tata's tweet says that the updated model is coming soon, which we expect will be later this month. Tata has also indicated that more updates on the updated Tigor will be released on social media.

This festive season, dazzle the world with your confidence! Bestowed with white crystal effect on the crystal inspired LED tail lamps, the #AllNewTigor is coming soon to mesmerize your senses. Keep watching this space for more! pic.twitter.com/wQKhWmfOfo October 3, 2018

Interestingly, spy images of this updated Tata Tigor have been circulating around the internet for a while now. In fact, back in August, we shared one these spy images, which revealed that the car will be coming with a new, larger touchscreen infotainment system with lesser buttons and knobs for in-car controls. The new 6.5-inch display will be similar to the one on the Nexon and is expected to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of the feature list, along with navigation. Of course, it will be exclusive to the range-topping XZ (O) grade. The rest of the interior is expected to remains largely unchanged.

Changes made to the exterior, apart for the new taillamps, are still unknown. However, we do expect to see tweaked headlamps, bumpers and maybe even some new colour options. We also expect to see some features upgrades for the lower variants and maybe even standard dual airbags and ABS, among others.

Engine options will remains unchanged and the updated Tigor will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol that churns out 83 bhp and a 1.05-litre diesel engine that produces 69 bhp. The car comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the petrol also gets an AMT unit.

