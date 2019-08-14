Tata Motors' performance-friendly Tiago and Tigor JTP editions have been updated for the 2019 model year with cosmetic changes and feature additions. The 2019 Tata Tiago JTP is priced at ₹ 6.69 lakh, while the Tata Tigor JTP is priced at ₹ 7.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to their standard derivatives, the JTP editions pack in more power and mechanical upgrades for a spirited performance available at pocket-friendly prices. The JTP twins have been introduced under JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automobiles.

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Nagbhushan Gubbi - CEO, JTSV said, ''Last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We're positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers and will only extend the legacy of a Racer At Heart.”

The JTP editions also get a revised suspension set-up, lower ground clearance and wider tyres

With respect to the changes, the Tata Tiago and the Tigor JTP editions come with the new contrast coloured auto fold ORVMs and the piano black shark fin antenna. Other styling quirks remain the same including the gloss black finished grille with the JTP badge, contrast black finished roof, diamond cut alloy wheels, faux hood scoops and a revised bumper. Inside, changes include automatic climate control and the addition of the Harman-sourced 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This feature first made it to the standard Tiago earlier this year on the top trims and the automaker says it has been introduced owing to customer demand.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP continue to draw power from the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 112 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both cars can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 10 seconds. In addition, the suspension has been tuned for better ride control and the ride height has been lowered. The cars ride on wider tyres for better traction, and come loaded with essential safety aids including dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control.

The JTP editions will be sold via select Tata dealerships across the country including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane, and Thrissur.

