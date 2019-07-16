Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched a refreshed version of its bestselling 125 cc scooter, Suzuki Access 125. The new Suzuki Access 125 SE is available in just one disc brake variant, and in four colours - an all-new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour option, along with the existing colour schemes of Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White. The new refreshed version has a distinct "Special Edition" logo and with all black alloy wheels, beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors. The refreshed scooter also offers a standard DC socket for charging mobile phones while on the daily commute.

"Suzuki Access 125 continues to enjoy the title of the bestselling scooter in its segment in the country, and now we are glad to bring a renewed Special Edition to celebrate the spirit of our riders. The much loved family scooter offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style. Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki's India growth story and we are committed to make it even better to resonate the love received from the customer," said Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

Suzuki Access 125 58,908 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The mechanicals of the refreshed Suzuki Access 125 SE have not changed from the earlier model

Mechanically, nothing has changed from the older model, and the scooter continues to be powered by an all-aluminium, four-stroke, single-cylinder 124 cc engine which puts out 8.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The Suzuki Access 125 SE comes with one-push Easy Start System, central locking and a unique safety shutter as an in-built security system. The Access 125 SE is targeted at diverse age groups, and is India's largest-selling 125 cc scooter.

In June 2019, despite a slowdown in the auto industry, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a 29 per cent year-on-year growth with sales of over 67,000 units in June alone. In the first quarter of the current financial year (April 2019 - June 2019), Suzuki despatched over 2 lakh two-wheelers, registering a growth of 21 per cent over the first quarter of the last financial year. The Suzuki Access 125 accounts for more than 90 per cent of SMIPL's monthly scooter sales. Suzuki offers three models in the 125 cc segment - the Suzuki Access 125, the Suzuki Access 125 SE and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

