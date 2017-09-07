Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Classic 500 Launched; Bookings To Open This Month

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the company's popular Classic 350 and Classic 500 motorcycles. While the Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a new Gunmetal Grey colour option, the more powerful Classic 500 will now come in an all-new Stealth Black shade. It was just early this week that we told you about the company's plans to introduce these new updates and now the bikes have been launched. Both bikes have also been equipped with a rear disc brake as well. Bookings for the new Classic 350 and Classic 500 will commence from September 18, 2017, and the bikes will be available for an on-road Chennai price of ₹ 1.59 lakh for the Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey and ₹ 2.05 lakh for the Classic 500 Stealth Black model.

Introducing the new motorcycles, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, "We try to stick to doing things that are authentic. In that spirit, the new Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black variants of the Classic are an ode to our riders and their journeys. It is an authentic expression of self and a celebration of the dark and the spirit of the various shades of the night when a rider reminisces the day gone by and the day that is to unfold. We are confident that this will resonate with riders and aspirants who believe in what we believe. Pure Motorcycling. With these new Classic additions, riders have more ways to tell their story"

While the company hasn't mentioned this in their official release, based on the leaked images we shared earlier, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Classic 500 will also come with an updated swingarm which will be taken from the current Thunderbird series. The features list remains unchanged as you get the same split seats, automatic headlamp on (AHO) function, and BS-IV compliant engines. The Classic 350 gets a 346 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that makes 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The more powerful Classic 500, on the other hand, gets a 499 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that churns out about 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque. This one also gets the same 5-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently the best selling bike in the company's line-up. Earlier this year, Royal Enfield introduced the Redditch edition of the Classic 350, in new colour schemes, offering homage to the Royal Enfield bikes built in 1939 for the British armed forces in the town of Redditch. The Redditch edition further increased the popularity of the Classic range.

