Updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Testing In India

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the best-selling models from the manufacturer and certainly also the one in need of a comprehensive upgrade. It seems Maruti too is readying up an updated version of the tallboy hatchback as a test mule was recently spotted in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Touted to bring several updates to the Wagon R that will include cosmetic changes in a bid to keep the model fresh, while the model is also expected to get changes to the underpinnings for improved structural rigidity as well as BS-VI compliance to meet the future stringent safety and emission norms.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 4.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to follow an evolutionary design language. The test mule reveals the tall boy stance remains the same while the glasshouse area is large and light-friendly. What does change on the test mule though is the larger rear windscreen. The front design remains a mystery but do expect a major redesign possibly inspired from the Kei Wagon R while retaining the small bonnet and upright A-pillar.

(Barring a few updates, the current Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been around for a while now)

The Wagon R is hugely popular in India and won't go off the shelves that easily. In a bid to meet future norms, the updated chassis will be compliant with the upcoming new car assessment programme for India, while the engine too will see upgrades to meet the BS-VI emission norms by 2020. In its current guise, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a 1.0-litre K-Series three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The same engine is likely to continue when the next generation model makes its debut.

In addition, we also expect to see a few feature upgrades on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with the possibility of a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera and improved seat comfort, in an effort to make the model more upmarket.

It will be too early to comment on the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, but the tallboy hatchback is likely to arrive sometime next year. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the new generation Ertiga MPV later this year, which will be followed by the Ciaz facelift. The second generation Ertiga is expected to be revealed globally in Indonesia later this month.

Spy Image Source: Speedhounds on Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.