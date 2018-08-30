New Cars and Bikes in India

Updated KTM 1090 Adventure Spied Testing

The KTM 1090 Adventure has not been updated in a while and the Austrian company has now started testing the updated prototype.

View Photos
The KTM 1090 Adventure does not sell in India

Highlights

  • Expect the updated KTM 1090 Adventure to get more power & torque
  • The electronic aids will be updated as well
  • The production ready bike could be revealed in 2019

It has been a few years since the KTM 1090 Adventure got its last update but the Austrian company has already started testing a prototype of the new model which gets significant updates. It was rumoured that with the KTM 790 Adventure coming in soon, the 1090 Adventure will be scrapped but for now, it will stay in the market. Coming to the updates on the motorcycle, KTM could possibly increase the engine's capacity from the current 1,050 cc to 1,150 cc. The bike makes 123 bhp at present and a bump in power and torque output is expected as well.

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 390

RC 200

390 Duke

200 Duke

250 Duke
a16i3kck(We could see the KTM 1090 Adventure being launched sometime in 2020)

With increased power and torque, KTM could also look at updating the electronics on the bike as well such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and so on. The new 1090 Adventure will also get revised styling. The spyshots show newly designed fairings with auxiliary fuel tanks in order to offer better range, although whether this will be a standard fitment or not is unclear, yet. The windscreen on the motorcycle is now bigger and looks to be adjustable as well. Another thing to notice is that the headlamp cluster has a hollow opening in the centre which looks to be housing for KTM's adaptive cruise control radar.

Advertisement

The other update that the 1090 Adventure could get is the full-colour TFT instrument console from the KTM 1290 Adventure. Expect the body panels to be new as well. The production ready model could be revealed in about a year's time and could hit the roads by early 2020, being compliant with Euro V regulations. While KTM has a mouth-watering model portfolio of performance motorcycles, it doesn't sell any model above the 390 Duke. We would love to see KTM bringing in more of its bigger motorcycles to India in the near future.

0 Comments

Source: Motorcyclenews.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 390 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
KTM 390 Duke
KTM
390 Duke
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS
Apache RR 310
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
TAGS :
KTM Bikes in India KTM 1090 Adventure

Latest News

Updated KTM 1090 Adventure Spied Testing
Updated KTM 1090 Adventure Spied Testing
Honda Patents CB300R In India
Honda Patents CB300R In India
Kia ProCeed Shooting Brake Teased Ahead Of Official Unveil
Kia ProCeed Shooting Brake Teased Ahead Of Official Unveil
Pagani Confirms Electric Car For Near Future
Pagani Confirms Electric Car For Near Future
JK Tyre Inaugurates New Research And Development Facility In Mysore
JK Tyre Inaugurates New Research And Development Facility In Mysore
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In Uber For Self-Driving Cars
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In Uber For Self-Driving Cars
Kia India's Plant Construction In Andhra Pradesh Stays Ahead Of Schedule
Kia India's Plant Construction In Andhra Pradesh Stays Ahead Of Schedule
Upcoming Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Upcoming Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
The PUBG And Mahindra Connection That Is Breaking The Internet
The PUBG And Mahindra Connection That Is Breaking The Internet
McLaren 720S GT3 Revealed Ahead Of 2019 Debut
McLaren 720S GT3 Revealed Ahead Of 2019 Debut
Renault Arkana Coupe-Crossover Unveiled In Russia
Renault Arkana Coupe-Crossover Unveiled In Russia
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Bookings Open Across Dealerships
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Bookings Open Across Dealerships
Jaguar Land Rover's Self-Driving Pod Seeks Trust From Humans
Jaguar Land Rover's Self-Driving Pod Seeks Trust From Humans
Aston Martin Sets Out Plans To Float On London Stock Exchange
Aston Martin Sets Out Plans To Float On London Stock Exchange
Diesel Prices On All-Time High; Petrol Prices Also On The Rise
Diesel Prices On All-Time High; Petrol Prices Also On The Rise

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

533 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

104 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

1 Flyte Bikes

Available
Used Flyte Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 23,000
More Scooter Bikes

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.56 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
View More
x
Kalashnikov UM-1 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled In Russia
Kalashnikov UM-1 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled In Russia
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Honda Patents CB300R In India
Honda Patents CB300R In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities