Updated KTM 1090 Adventure Spied Testing

It has been a few years since the KTM 1090 Adventure got its last update but the Austrian company has already started testing a prototype of the new model which gets significant updates. It was rumoured that with the KTM 790 Adventure coming in soon, the 1090 Adventure will be scrapped but for now, it will stay in the market. Coming to the updates on the motorcycle, KTM could possibly increase the engine's capacity from the current 1,050 cc to 1,150 cc. The bike makes 123 bhp at present and a bump in power and torque output is expected as well.

(We could see the KTM 1090 Adventure being launched sometime in 2020) (We could see the KTM 1090 Adventure being launched sometime in 2020)

With increased power and torque, KTM could also look at updating the electronics on the bike as well such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and so on. The new 1090 Adventure will also get revised styling. The spyshots show newly designed fairings with auxiliary fuel tanks in order to offer better range, although whether this will be a standard fitment or not is unclear, yet. The windscreen on the motorcycle is now bigger and looks to be adjustable as well. Another thing to notice is that the headlamp cluster has a hollow opening in the centre which looks to be housing for KTM's adaptive cruise control radar.

Advertisement

The other update that the 1090 Adventure could get is the full-colour TFT instrument console from the KTM 1290 Adventure. Expect the body panels to be new as well. The production ready model could be revealed in about a year's time and could hit the roads by early 2020, being compliant with Euro V regulations. While KTM has a mouth-watering model portfolio of performance motorcycles, it doesn't sell any model above the 390 Duke. We would love to see KTM bringing in more of its bigger motorcycles to India in the near future.

Source: Motorcyclenews.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.