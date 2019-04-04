Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) announced last month of a seven per cent price hike across its motorcycle range in the country. While the manufacturer did not reveal the prices at the time, the updated price list has now been released and prices have increased between ₹ 1900 and ₹ 3.80 lakh across the company's line-up. In a positive move, the Japanese bike maker has not hiked prices on certain models including the Ninja 300, Versys X-300, Versys 650, Ninja ZX-6R, ZX-14R among others. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains the best-selling model from the company at present and its most affordable too priced at ₹ 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are 11 Kawasaki motorcycles that now get pricey by a substantial figure. The Kawasaki Z900 gets the smallest hike of ₹ 1900 and now starts at ₹ 7.69 lakh, while the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a price hike of ₹ 30,000 and is now priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh. The Ninja 650 also gets a price increase of ₹ 40,000 and is priced at ₹ 5.89 lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 that was launched earlier this year, has also received a price hike of ₹ 20,000 and now starts at ₹ 10.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The price hike is much higher on the supersport offerings. The standard Ninja H2 is now priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh and gets a hike of ₹ 1.69 lakh, whereas the Ninja H2 Carbon is pricier by ₹ 1.99 lakh and now starts at ₹ 41.79 lakh. The track-only Kawasaki Ninja H2R gets the most substantial increase in prices of ₹ 3.80 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its announcement last month, Kawasaki India has said that the prices were increased due to the rising costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

2019 Kawasaki Motorcycle Prices (w.e.f. April 1, 2019)

Sr. No Models Old Prices New Prices 1 Vulcan (Black) ₹ 5,48,400 ₹ 5,49,900 2 Vulcan S (Orange) ₹ 5,58,400 ₹ 5,59,900 3 Z650 ₹ 5,29,000 ₹ 5,69,000 4 Ninja 400 ₹ 4,69,000 ₹ 4,99,000 5 Ninja 650 ₹ 5,49,000 ₹ 5,89,000 6 Ninja 650 (KRT) ₹ 5,69,000 ₹ 5,99,000 7 Z900 ₹ 7,68,000 ₹ 7,69,900 8 Z900RS ₹ 15,30,000 ₹ 15,70,000 9 Ninja 1000 ₹ 9,99,900 ₹ 10,29,000 10 Ninja H2R ₹ 72,00,000 ₹ 75,80,000 11 Ninja H2 SX ₹ 21,80,000 ₹ 22,89,000 12 Ninja H2 SX SE ₹ 26,80,000 ₹ 28,19,000 13 Versys1000 ₹ 10,69,000 ₹ 10,89,000 14 Ninja H2 ₹ 33,30,000 ₹ 34,99,000 15 Ninja H2 Carbon ₹ 39,80,000 41, ₹ 79,000

