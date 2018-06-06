Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has opened the bookings for the 2018 Honda Africa Twin in Inida. Since there will be a limited number of units which will be brought to India, at present, Honda will be accepting bookings only from first 50 customers. The bike can be booked at any of the 22 Honda Wing World dealerships in India. The price of the updated Honda Africa Twin is ₹ 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Few lucky customers will also get a chance to watch a MotoGP race live.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The eagerly awaited 2018 Africa Twin is now ready to delight adventure enthusiasts in India. Offering new additional value, it offers several comprehensive updates. There is nothing to hold back an enthusiast on the Africa Twin, as it's the most reliable, versatile and proven adventure touring motorcycle. Lucky few customers will get a chance to witness their favourite riders live at MotoGP."

Honda has also given minor updates the 2018 Africa Twin adventure motorcycle. For starters, it gets a new lithium-ion battery, which reduces the overall weight of the bike by 2.3 kilograms. Also, the motorcycle now get throttle by wire tech as well. This in turn allowed Honda to offer four riding modes which are Tour, Urban, Gravel and User. The fourth mode allows the rider to set the power output, engine braking and the selectable torque control setting.

The 2018 Africa Twin continues to get the 999 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 87 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 93.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The transmission unit too remains the same, which is a dual clutch automatic.

