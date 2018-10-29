Updated Ducati Multistrada 950 Spotted Testing In Europe

The Multistrada range of motorcycles has been important for Ducati and after the recent launch of the Multistrada 1260 Enduro; the company is now testing an updated version of the Multistrada 950 in Europe. From the single spyshot that we have, it is evident that the bike now gets a new fairing, from the Multistrada 1260 and also, the colour of the swingarm has changed from black to grey. Reports suggest that apart from these cosmetic changes, the Multistrada 950 also gets a bunch of updates to the engine and the electronics.

There might be a new hydraulic clutch in place of the old-cable operated system which means that the new Multistrada 950 will be ready for Euro 5 emission norms when it is made compulsory from January 2020 onwards. Expect a bump in power marginally say from the current 113 bhp, it could go up to 120 bhp or so. Knowing Ducati, it could be more. The new 950 could also get a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard fitment. Ducati is also keen on introducing high-end electronics across its portfolio in a phased manner and therefore, the new 950 could also feature cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control thanks to an updated IMU system. Expect new riding modes as well.

The remote pre-load adjuster has been removed and this could mean that the Multistrada 950 could get a new suspension and/or be majorly updated. What is still unclear is, whether the Multistrada 950 will have an enduro version like how the Multistrada 1200 and the Multistrada 1260 do? Well, that is something only time will tell although, we definitely believe there is a market for the Multi 950 Enduro.

