Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will comes with a bunch of standard safety features and more

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis might soon receive an update for the 2019 model year, as indicated by a recent set of spy images that have leaked online. We say update and not facelift because, judging by the latest photos, not much has changed on the exterior, in fact, the only noticeable change that we see here are the new silver roof rails, while the rest of the car remains unchanged. The black alloy wheels and the projector headlamps with the U-shaped LED daytime running lamps confirm that this is the top-end Alpha variant.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will now come with a pair of new roof rails Maruti Suzuki Ignis 5.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon

While visually this updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis might look identical to the 2018 model, the car is said to come with a bunch of improved safety features, similar to the recently launched Baleno facelift and all-new Wagon R. This means, the 2019 Ignis will now offer features like - passenger-side seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, as standard across all variants.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with rear parking sensors, co-driver seatbelt reminder and speed alert system

In addition to that, the top-end Alpha variant of the car is also likely to come with the company's new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which were already part of the package, the SmartPlay studio, will let you listen to the latest music, surf news, get latest updates on weather and locate eateries around. It not only enhances your driving experience with multiple media support and navigation but also informs you about your car's status via vehicle alerts.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is likely to get the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel Discontinued

Mechanically, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to remain unchanged and will offer the same tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, which powers the likes of Wagon R, Swift, and Baleno. The 1197 cc four-cylinder engine is tuned to churn out 83 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4200 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed AMT unit.

After the launch of the Baleno facelift, the Ignis was the obvious one to be updated next. In fact, rumours suggest that the updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will go on sale in India by the end of this month. Currently, the car is priced in the range of ₹ 4.66 lakh to ₹ 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the updated model is bound to receive a premium of up to ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000.

Source: GaadiWaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.