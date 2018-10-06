New Cars and Bikes in India

Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced

The updated 2018 Tata Tigor will be launched on October 10, with updated styling, new features and possibly more.

The updated Tata Tigor is expected to come with revised styling and a host of new features

The updated 2018 Tata Tigor will be launched in India this month, on October 10, 2018. The car has been in the making for quite a few months now, and Tata has finally decided to launch it this festive season. Adding a bit of star element to the upcoming car, the company has signed in Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the updated Tata Tigor. The car itself will be coming with a host of new features and some of them have been teased in the new video with Hrithik Roshan.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors earlier put out the first teaser for the car revealing the new LED taillamp of the 2018 Tigor. Now, in the latest 11-second video featuring Hrithik, we also get to see new double barrel headlamps with projector lights and integrated turn signal lights, a shark-fin antenna, and a slightly tweaked grille. Tata has also officially revealed the new, larger 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the video, which is expected to features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the dashboard now features lesser buttons and also misses out on the piano black inserts that are offered in the outgoing model.

The car is also expected to come in a couple of new colour options, new alloy wheels and possibly even improved safety features, compared to the outgoing model. Of course, most of these premium features will come with the range-topping XZ (O) grade, however, we do expect the lower trims to get some additional features.

Under the hood, the updated Tata Tigor will feature the same the 1.2-litre petrol that churns out 83 bhp and a 1.05-litre diesel engine that produces 69 bhp, as the current model. The car comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the petrol also gets an AMT unit.

