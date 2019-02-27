Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The new Yamaha MT-15, which will be launched on March 15 at the Buddh International Circuit, has been spotted undisguised. The production-spec Yamaha MT-15 reveals a brand new colour and some details including the cycle parts which will be available on the India-spec bike. The 2019 Yamaha MT-15 will be offered in a matte blue and black colour scheme which is already offered in international markets. The India-spec MT-15 will however, come with a few changes, as is evident from the bike spotted ahead of the launch.

The Yamaha MT-15 has aggressive looks and is based on the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

Unlike the upside down front forks on the international spec model, the India-spec MT-15 will come with conventional telescopic front forks. The alloy wheels are also painted black and shod with MRF rubber, unlike the bright colours on the alloys on the international-spec MT-15. The swingarm on the India-spec bike is also different, and not the same as the aluminium swingarm seen on the international version. The Yamaha MT-15 will be powered by the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, variable valve actuated (VVA) engine which puts out 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The MT-15 will also likely get standard dual-channel ABS.

Naturally, Yamaha will be looking to keep the price competitive for India, and it will likely be priced at around ₹ 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-faired Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 is priced at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and once launched the Yamaha MT-15 will go head on against the KTM 125 Duke, which is priced at ₹ 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to other 150-160 cc nakeds though, the MT-15 will be a slightly more expensive offering. What Yamaha will be hoping is that just like the R15 V 3.0 which has been a more than expected sales success in India, the MT-15 will also get a similar response.

