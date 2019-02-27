New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The Yamaha MT-15 will be launched on March 15, and is essentially the naked version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

View Photos
The 2019 Yamaha MT-15 has been spotted ahead of the India launch

Highlights

  • Yamaha MT-15 will be launched on March 15, 2019
  • The Yamaha MT-15 expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.2 lakh
  • India-spec MT-15 misses out on USD forks, aluminium swingarm

The new Yamaha MT-15, which will be launched on March 15 at the Buddh International Circuit, has been spotted undisguised. The production-spec Yamaha MT-15 reveals a brand new colour and some details including the cycle parts which will be available on the India-spec bike. The 2019 Yamaha MT-15 will be offered in a matte blue and black colour scheme which is already offered in international markets. The India-spec MT-15 will however, come with a few changes, as is evident from the bike spotted ahead of the launch.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

FZ S V3.0 FI

FZ25

FZ V3.0 FI

Fazer 25

FZ V2.0 FI

YZF R1

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fascino

SZ RR V2.0

MT-09

Saluto

YZF R15S

YZF R3

Cygnus Ray ZR

Saluto RX

Alpha

RAY Z

k1vagfjc

The Yamaha MT-15 has aggressive looks and is based on the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

Unlike the upside down front forks on the international spec model, the India-spec MT-15 will come with conventional telescopic front forks. The alloy wheels are also painted black and shod with MRF rubber, unlike the bright colours on the alloys on the international-spec MT-15. The swingarm on the India-spec bike is also different, and not the same as the aluminium swingarm seen on the international version. The Yamaha MT-15 will be powered by the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, variable valve actuated (VVA) engine which puts out 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The MT-15 will also likely get standard dual-channel ABS.

0 Comments

Naturally, Yamaha will be looking to keep the price competitive for India, and it will likely be priced at around ₹ 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-faired Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 is priced at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and once launched the Yamaha MT-15 will go head on against the KTM 125 Duke, which is priced at ₹ 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to other 150-160 cc nakeds though, the MT-15 will be a slightly more expensive offering. What Yamaha will be hoping is that just like the R15 V 3.0 which has been a more than expected sales success in India, the MT-15 will also get a similar response.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha R15 V3.0 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI
TAGS :
2019 Yamaha MT-15 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Yamaha MT-15 spy shot

Latest News

Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Geneva 2019: Jeep Compass S Special Edition Revealed For Europe
Geneva 2019: Jeep Compass S Special Edition Revealed For Europe
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
FCA To Electrify Jeep Vehicles; To Expand Production Capacity At Michigan Plant
FCA To Electrify Jeep Vehicles; To Expand Production Capacity At Michigan Plant
Honda Navi And CD 110 CBS Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 47,110
Honda Navi And CD 110 CBS Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 47,110
Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer
Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer
Skoda Kamiq SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut
Skoda Kamiq SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut
Zero Unveils New Electric StreetFighter
Zero Unveils New Electric StreetFighter
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
2020 Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled With Styling Upgrades And KERS
2020 Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled With Styling Upgrades And KERS
Renault Files Patent For The Kwid Electric
Renault Files Patent For The Kwid Electric
Bajaj Discover 110 CBS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,273
Bajaj Discover 110 CBS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,273
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launch Date Revealed
PSA Group To Launch Citroen Brand In India; First Model To Come By 2021-End
PSA Group To Launch Citroen Brand In India; First Model To Come By 2021-End

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 58,431 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 68,297 *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 78,815
Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 78,815
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities