India is one of the biggest markets for two-wheelers and there's certainly more launches to look forward to in the coming times. For May 2018, there are as many as five launches expected to hit the market, which include premium motorcycles as well as the more affordable commuter offerings. Ducati will be bringing the 2018 Monster 821 in May while Indian Motorcycle will launch the gold-plated Roadmaster Elite. However, the big volumes are expected to be the ones from Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki that are expected to hit the market next month as well. With a variety of launches to look forward to, here are the upcoming two-wheeler launches in May, 2018.

1. 2018 Ducati Monster 821

(2018 Ducati Monster 821)

Kick-starting the launch action in May 2018 will be Ducati with the new Monster 821. The street-fighter was discontinued last year after not being upgraded to the BS-IV emission norms and makes a comeback meeting the stringent emissions and a host of upgrades. In fact, the Monster 821 was revised for 2018 globally and gets plenty of changes including the redesigned fuel tank, new headlamp, color TFT LCD instrument console, and a new dual exhaust system. The new Ducati Monster 821 though takes a hit in its power output due to the emission norms, with the 821 cc V-Twin Testastretta engine now producing 108 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes paired to a 6-speed transmission and gets multiple riding modes, three-level ABS and eight-level traction control. The Monster 821 will take on the Kawasaki Z900, Aprilia Shiver 900, Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Street Triple and the likes. Prices are expected around the ₹ 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

2. Indian Roadmaster Elite

(Indian Roadmaster Elite)

American bike manufacturer Indian Motorcycle will be introducing the 2018 Roadmaster Elite in India on May 3, 2018. The Roadmaster Elite builds on the standard version of the motorcycle, but gets upgraded with 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank and lower engine covers, as well as a two-tone custom paint job. Other features remain the same with the bike with full LED lighting along with Indian's Ride Command system which offers Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and a 300 watt speaker system. Power comes from the 1811 cc Thunder-stroke V-twin engine that makes 139 Nm of peak torque. Indian will manufacture only 300 units of the Roadmaster Elite globally, of which only one unit has been allotted for sale in India. Prices are expected to be around a whopping ₹ 50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the luxurious motorcycle.

3. Hero Xtreme 200R

(The Hero Xtreme 200R gets LED pilot lights, LED taillight and a carburetted engine)

Hero's big motorcycle after ages - the Hero Xtreme 200R is likely to hit the streets in May. The bike was revealed earlier this year and marks the brand's return to the 200 cc segment. The Hero Xtreme 200R is a street-fighter based on the Xtreme 200S concept and retains most of the elements from the same. The bike is powered by a 200 cc, single-cylinder engine which is carbureted and makes 18.1 bhp at 8500 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Hero has worked on five key elements on the Xtreme which include engine performance, braking performance, sound, ergonomics and handling and stability. The bike has a claimed top speed of 112kmph and does the 0-60kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds. ABS will also be offered as standard. The 200 cc motorcycle segment is popular one and the Hero Xtreme 200R will take on the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Yamaha FZ25, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the likes. Prices are expected to be competitive and start around ₹ 85,000 (ex-showroom).

4. Suzuki Burgman Street 125

(Suzuki Burgman Street 125)

Having just launched the GSX-S750, Suzuki Motorcycle India is likely to bring its new 125 cc scooter - Burgman Street - in May this year. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and is a maxi-styled scooter. The offering shares its underpinnings with the Access 125 while borrowing several components from the Gixxer series as well including the digital instrument console. Other features include telescopic forks and a single-shock at the rear, along with alloy wheels. Braking power comes from a front disc brake with a drum unit at the rear. The Burgman Street will be using the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine from the Access churning out 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque. The larger proportions of the Burgman will certainly make it stand out compared to the current 125 cc clutter that saw a host of new launches this year. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 65,000 (ex-showroom) and will also mark Suzuki's flagship scooter brand name arriving in the country.

5. Suzuki Gixxer ABS

(2018 Suzuki Gixxer)

Suzuki Motorcycle India will reportedly also bring the Gixxer ABS to showrooms in May this year. Suzuki already Introduced ABS on the full-faired Gixxer SF last year and the single-channel unit will soon find its way on the street-fighter as well. Suzuki has been steadily improving the Gixxer ever since Its launch and the model received the option of a rear-disc brake in 2016. The addition of ABS certainly makes the bike a lot safer, but do not expect any changes to the powertrain. The Suzuki Gixxer uses the 155 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine tuned for 14.2 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The Suzuki Gixxer ABS is expected to be priced at a premium of ₹ 6000-8000 over the rear disc version, when it goes on sale.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.