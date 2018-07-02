Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July, 2018

The second half of 2018 has some very exciting two-wheeler launches lined up and the month of July will see three highly anticipated motorcycles finally hitting the dealerships. It's quite interesting that the three bikes we speak of have been much delayed for their respective market launch, but remain equally talked about and will steer the respective brands into a whole new segment in the country. In addition, this month will also see the fast growing 125 cc scooter segment introduce a new offering that promises to offer something new in this space. So, before you zero in on a new two-wheeler for yourself, take a look at the upcoming motorcycle and scooter launches in July, 2018 that will be hitting the market soon.

1. BMW G 310 R

(The BMW G 310 R is produced at the TVS facility in Hosur)

So much has been said about the BMW G 310 R ever since it was first unveiled towards the end of 2015. Yes, it's nearly three years since BMW-TVS developed model was first showcased, while it's official entry to the Indian market was announced only at the Auto Expo 2018. The G 310 R is the most affordable offering from BMW Motorrad and is produced at the TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu that acts as a global manufacturing hub. The BMW G 310 R street-fighter uses a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a reverse-cylinder layout and has been tuned to produce 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. The G 310 R comes with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock suspension at the rear, while anchorage comes from discs at either end. The most affordable BMW will also come with ABS as standard. With the launch scheduled on July 18, 2018, the G 310 R is really close to launch and BMW Motorrad showrooms across the country have started accepting bookings for the new offering that will take on the KTM 390 Duke, Benelli TNT 300, and the likes in the segment.

Launch Date: July 18, 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. BMW G 310 GS

(The BMW G 310 GS will be launched in India along with the BMW G 310 R)

While India did have to wait a lot for the G 310 R, it's a good thing BMW Motorrad will be introducing the touring-friendly G 310 GS alongside its street-fighter avatar. The BMW G 310 GS, takes on the touring potential from the naked offering, getting plenty of visual upgrades over the G 310 R while sharing the same underpinnings. The steel Trellis frame and 313 cc single-cylinder engine remain the same on both motorcycles, while the GS takes on cues from the bigger BMW GS adventure tourers in design with a large beak up front and a semi-fairing. Furthermore, the BMW G 310 GS gets a higher ground clearance, and longer suspension travel, and will be positioned as a tourer and not a proper off-roader. The upcoming G 310 GS will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure.

Launch Date: July 18, 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Hero Xtreme 200R

(Pricing will be crucial to make the Xtreme 200R a successful product for Hero)

Hero MotoCorp finally announced its big comeback to the premium commuter segment earlier this year with the Xtreme 200R and the motorcycle certainly looks promising as a well-rounded offering. In fact, we did come back impressed from the first ride of the Hero Xtreme 200R in May this year, and the 200 cc air-cooled, 2-valve engine offers decent performance 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque on offer. The bike may not be the most powerful in its class, but with features like single-channel ABS, upright riding position, LED taillight and 8-step adjustable monoshock, the bike is expected to be cement itself as a fully equipped premium commuter. The Xtreme 200R will take on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the segment, while also locking horns with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the likes.

Launch Date: To Be Announced

Expected Price: ₹ 85,000-90,000 (ex-showroom)

4. Suzuki Burgman Street 125

(The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018)

The 125 cc segment saw some overwhelming action at the beginning of this year with multiple launches. With Honda, Aprilia and TVS introducing their respective offerings in this space, Suzuki Motorcycle India also unveiled the Burgman Street 125 at the Auto Expo 2018 that stands out as the first full-sized maxi-scooter in the segment. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 borrows design cues from its more powerful namesake sold globally, while power comes from the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine shared with the Access 125. The scooter gets a larger front apron and tall windscreen, and ride on alloy wheels, along with a step-up style single seat. With respect to features, the model comes with an LCD instrument console borrowed from the Gixxer, while the exhaust muffler also gets a new design, which gives it a unique touch. In addition, you also get an LED headlamp, 12V charging socket, tubeless tyres and a front disc brake, as part of the feature list. The Burgman Street 125 will take on the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR125 and the likes.

Launch Date: To Be Announced

Expected Price: ₹ 65,000 (ex-showroom).

