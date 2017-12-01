2017 is about to end and it's been a mixed year of good and bad for the Indian two-wheeler market. While sales were hampered for reasons including BS-IV norms and GST taxation, a strong festive season managed to bring the best for manufacturers. That though, never stopped bike makers from rolling out new models and some of the most varied launches have happened this year making for exciting 11 months. Retaining the sentiment, the last month of 2017 promises to hold some more action and while it may not have a tonne of new products coming in; what's in store certainly has us excited. So without wasting time further, here's a look at the upcoming two-wheeler launches in December 2017.

1. TVS Apache RR 310 S - December 6

(The TVS Apache RR 310 S will finally make its debut next week)

Arguably one of the most exciting launches for the past two years, the TVS Apache RR 310 S has been on the waiting list for a lot of enthusiasts and will be the finest motorcycle to come from the Hosur-based manufacturer. The TVS Apache 300 started life as the Akula 310 at the 2016 Auto Expo and has since changed its name and dropped the carbon fibre bodyshell for something more production friendly. The bike is said to have been developed with TVS Racing's DNA infused and will be a dedicated track scorcher. Test mules have also revealed details like projector headlamps, USD forks, dual-channel ABS, and an all-digital instrument console. The model will draw power from the BMW-TVS developed 313 cc single-cylinder motor that is expected to produce in excess of 30 bhp, while paired to a 6-speed transmission. Pricing, on the other hand, is said to be extremely competitive and is expected around ₹ 1.8-2 lakh (ex-showroom). Complete details on the new TVS Apache RR 310 S will be revealed on December 6, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

2. Okinawa Praise

(Okinawa's second launch will be a more powerful electric scooter in the country)

Okinawa entered the Indian market early in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and is all set to introduce its second offering in December. The Okinawa Praise electric scooter is said to be a more powerful and sportier offering to come from the manufacturer. Okinawa previously said that its new offering will carry more power a d improved range over the Ridge and should get more bells and whistles too. Expect the upcoming electric scooter to carry a premium pricing as well when it goes on sale.

3. Launches from Hero MotoCorp

(The Hero Xtreme 200 S showcased at the Auto Expo last year could be launch in December)

Rumour mills are active with reports of Indian two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp introducing two new models in December 2017. While one motorcycle is said to be the Xtreme 200 S that was showcased as a prototype at the 2016 Auto Expo, the other model is speculated to be a 125 cc scooter set to take on Suzuki Access and Honda Grazia. While both two-wheelers are under development, plans to launch the offerings haven't been announced by the company. That said, this month could see the manufacturer make some announcements regarding its new models. Make sure to catch all the updates here, as and when they happen.

