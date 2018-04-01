It's the first month of the new financial year and also the most promising as well with lots of new products to look forward. The recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 saw a lot of announcements from car makers as well as two-wheeler manufacturers for the 2018-19 financial year and starting from April, there will be a tonne of new launches making their to the market every month. For those waiting to get their hands on a new motorcycle, April 2018 has some very interesting launches lined up which includes a new sports commuter, an adventure tourer and a middleweight street-fighter. Sounds exciting? You bet. Kicking off the launches for the new fiscal, here's a look at the upcoming two-wheeler launches in April 2018.

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In April 2018

Hero Xtreme 200R

(The Hero Xtreme 200R marks the manufacturer's return to the premium motorcycle segment)

Hero MotoCorp's comeback offering in the premium segment, the Hero Xtreme 200R was revealed earlier this year with a public debut at the Auto Expo 2018, and the motorcycle will be hitting the market later this month. The Hero Xtreme 200R is the bike maker's newest offering and completely designed and engineered in-house. The bike was first previewed at the Xtreme 200S concept at the Auto Expo 2016 and retains most of the styling elements from the concept. The production version draws power from the new 200 cc, single-cylinder engine tuned for 18.1 bhp at 8500 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor with a 5-speed gearbox has been worked around for more low-end torque. The Hero Xtreme 200R is expected to offer decent performance for city roads along with a comfortable yet sporty character. Prices are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 80,000-85,000 (ex-showroom), and the model will also get ABS at the time of launch.

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200

(The 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 will be offered in two variants - XRx and XCx)

The big brother to the recently launched Tiger 800, the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 will be the British bike maker's first launch for the new financial year. Triumph Motorcycles India boss Vimal Sumbly recently confirmed to carandbike that the launch will take place this month and the model will come with a host of upgrades including more electronic wizardry. Updates on the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 include the omission of the Explorer name, along with a revised design, new all-LED lights with signature DRLs, full TFT LCD screen; as well as new riding modes. The Tiger 1200 also gets new hill-hold control across the mid and top-variants, along with features like keyless ignition, updated cruise control shift assist and cornering ABS. The 2018 Tiger 1200 will be offered in both XRx and XCx versions with the latter being the off-road-friendly version. Triumph India has already commenced accepting bookings for the new Tiger 1200 for a token of ₹ 2 lakh, while prices are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 17-18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiger 1200 comes to India as a CBU.

Suzuki GSX-S750

(The 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 will be locally assembled in India)

Suzuki Motorcycle India's big launch for the year, the Suzuki GSX-S750 was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and will be coming to the market this month. The GSX-S750 is the company's first offering in the competitive middleweight segment and borrows cues from the litre-class GSX-S1000. The motorcycle shares several design details with the larger street-fighter while employing a 749 cc in-line, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churning out 110 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm of peak torque at 9500 rpm. The bike also gets limited electronic intervention with ABS, traction control Low RPM Assist and Suzuki Easy Start System. The Suzuki GSX-S750 will be entering in a highly competitive space taking on the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09 and the likes. The GSX is confirmed to be locally assembled, which should keep the prices aggressive at around ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.