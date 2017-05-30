Upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S Spotted Again

The upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S has been spotted yet again while undergoing test runs near Bengaluru. The test bike is heavily camouflaged, but in what are the clearest spy shots we've seen yet of the Apache 310, the basic full-faired design and standard features are revealed. The Apache RR 310S will feature dual projector headlamps, LED DRLs, vertically stacked full-digital instrument panel , LED taillight and petal disc brakes at both ends. The front suspension is 41 mm upside down forks, with a rear monoshock setup.

Dual projector headlamps and LED DRLs on Apache 310

TVS hasn't announced a launch date for the new bike yet, but we expect the flagship TVS motorcycle to be launched sometime around August this year. The Apache 310 will be the first TVS bike to sport a full fairing and will be the most powerful motorcycle yet for the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer. The TVS Apache RR 310S will be powered by the same 313 cc, single-cylinder engine that will also serve the BMW G 310 R. The counterbalanced engine is expected to be a refined unit and make around 35 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

Clip-on handlebars, digital console on Apache RR 310S

While the TVS Akula concept featured at the 2016 Auto Expo featured a lot of carbon fibre bits, the production model Apache RR 310S will miss some hi-end components to keep pricing competitive. There's no word yet on the final price, but we expect TVS to make it quite competitive, somewhere in the range of ₹ 1.75 - 2 lakh, positioning it as the most-affordable entry-level sportbike in the market. Once launched, the TVS Apache RR 310S will take on the KTM RC390, Honda CBR250R and even a few twin-cylinder models like the Kawasaki Ninja 300, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the upcoming Benelli 302 R.

Source: Maxabout.com