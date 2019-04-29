Upcoming Toyota Glanza: Things We Know So Far

Based on a recently released teaser, the upcoming Toyota Glanza will be identical to the Baleno

Toyota India is all set to launch its newest hatchback, Toyota Glanza, in India in the coming months. Essentially a Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the new Toyota Glanza is the first model to come out as part of the Toyota - Suzuki alliance which was announced in 2017. Toyota recently released the first teaser for its upcoming car, but in that, we only get to see a portion of the car's rear section. While more details about the car are expected to be revealed at the time of its launch, here are things that we already know so far.

The new Toyota Glanza will essentially just be a rebadged version of the Baleno and no design or styling changes are expected to be seen. In fact, in the recently released teaser, we can clearly see the car sporting the same alloy wheels and LED taillamps as the Baleno facelift. The new Toyota Glanza is expected to come with a new grille and slightly tweaked face, possibly in line with the Toyota Yaris, in order to differentiate it from the Baleno. However, we can only confirm it once we get to see the car. The Toyota Glanza comes with the same alloy wheels and taillamps as the Baleno The Toyota Glanza is expected to be launched in two petrol options, which will include Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12 petrol engine which powers the Baleno. The other one could be Toyota's 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 79 bhp and 104 Nm torque. As for a diesel option, right now it's still unclear whether the Toyota Glanza will get the Baleno's 1.3-litre DDIS oil burner or not. However, we believe it will be unlikely, considering Maruti Suzuki itself has decided to phase out the engine ahead of the BS6 norm kicking in, from April 2020. Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Current Diesel Cars By April 2020 Transmission duties are expected to be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the Baleno-sourced petrol motor could come with the optional CVT automatic transmission. The cabin is also expected to see some amount of changes apart from Toyota badging, while the features list is also expected to be revised. The Toyota and Suzuki partnership extends not only to sharing vehicles but also technological development, vehicles production and market development. An MoU signed in November 2017 further expanded the partnership to consider a cooperative structure for introducing battery-powered electric vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that the Toyota badged Baleno (Glanza) will be launched in India before June, some of the dealers we spoke to have also concurred this information.

